While not the best time to start a garden, summer is a good time to start planning a fall and spring garden. This was among many tidbits Shane and Liz Caraway of Pippa Hill Farms in Oglesby shared during a free gardening class Saturday at the Temple Public Library.
Jenniffer Hentzen, the library’s adult services supervisor, welcomed about 50 people gathered in the McLane Room.
“We’re going to have more events like this,” she said. “Tell your friends.”
Liz Caraway said she and her husband usually teach these classes at their farm, a marketing garden operation in Coryell County.
“One of our passions is teaching people how to grow their own food,” she said.
Beware, she said, because gardening is hard, tough and time-consuming.
“Go small at first,” she said. “A lot of first-time gardeners want to grow everything. Pick two or three things.”
Shane told the class to do research on how much room they need. They might start with tomatoes, peppers and squash, he said. They shouldn’t start with pumpkins, which will take over the whole garden.
They both recommended keeping a garden notebook. Gardeners need to know what they planted, when they planted it and when it’s going to be ready. For example, with a watermelon, he said, it’s hard to know what’s on the inside, so the gardener needs to know the due date.
As for types of gardening, he said raised beds are very popular now. The Caraways do a hybrid, he said. They start by turning the earth and then raise it about a foot.
One of the problems with a raised bed, he said, is that it tends to dry out quicker.
Liz gave pointers on picking a garden location. The general rule is to have full sunshine, but peppers, for example, do all right in the shade.
“Don’t put your garden near a lot of trees or bushes, because they’re going to soak up a lot of your water,” she said.
Once the location is settled, the gardener needs to think about what to grow, she said. Zucchini is a heavy producer, and so is cantaloupe, she said.
Buying 30 tomato plants is a big mistake, she said.
“That’s going to overwhelm you.”
Three to five plants will more than feed a family, she said.
Gardeners may need to add topsoil, Shane said.
“You want to build up your soil, something you can do over the years,” he said.
Work leaves into the soil, or manure — but not pig manure, he said, because it’s “too hot.” Rather than fresh, he said, the manure should be aged a bit, until it’s like dust.
“Amend your soil and continue to get it better year after year,” he said.
Crop rotation helps improve the garden soil, Liz said.
“Certain vegetables take things out and certain vegetables put things in,” she said.
Mushroom compost and alfalfa hay are good soil amendments, they said.
“If you start seeing earthworms in your garden, you’re doing something right,” he said.
The Caraways strongly recommended drip irrigation. Sprinkler systems waste a lot of water, he said, and so do soaker hoses. With drip irrigation, the holes are 4 inches apart, he said, providing a constant rate of water.