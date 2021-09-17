Two Temple men were indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for separate Bell County incidents.
Jeffery Clark, 61, is charged in connection with a June 20 incident in which he allegedly approached his daughter’s boyfriend with two knives at a store.
The man reported that Clark struck him in the face, prompting him to leave the store, according to an arrest affidavit.
Clark told Temple Police officers he confronted the man because he believes he stole a cellphone from him.
“The suspect stated that he had two knives, one in each hand, and brandished them … during the confrontation,” the affidavit said. “The suspect admitted to officers that he struck (the man) in the face.”
No injuries were reported during the incident, which reportedly was captured on surveillance video.
In addition to the second-degree felony, Clark is charged marijuana possession less than 2 ounces, a Class B misdemeanor.
Clark was in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds that totaled $20,500. He was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Sept. 1.
Marshawn G. Davis, 34, of Temple, also is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
His charge stems from a June 22 traffic incident in Killeen.
A woman told Killeen Police that Davis stopped next to her vehicle at a traffic light and verbally harassed her, an arrest affidavit said.
Davis then mimicked a handgun with his fingers pointed at her, but she did not react.
Afterwards, Davis pulled a handgun from the center console and pointed it at her.
The woman “stated that she feared for her life when the suspect pointed the firearm at her,” the affidavit said.
Davis was located nearby by police and officers found a black firearm in the car.
The suspect was previously convicted Nov. 28, 2018, in Bell County for deadly conduct discharge of firearms–individuals.
Davis was jailed Thursday in lieu of a $150,000 bond. He also faces a motion to revoke his probation, jail records showed. Davis was also indicted by grand jurors on Sept. 1.
Other indictments
Samuel Alvarez Jr., 50, of Belton, injury to an elderly individual, intentional bodily injury.
Jonathon J. Johnson, 41, of Temple, assault of a family or household member with previous conviction.
James L. Smith, 52, of Temple, theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (repeat offender).
Chris A. Isaacks, 36, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
Andrew Johnson, 39, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
Daniel Barr III, 22, of Temple, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Charles Carlson, 40, of Gatesville, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Mark J. Gardner, 54, of Holland, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Troy Hogan, 21, of Holland, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Charles S. Lisenbe II, 23, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Christopher A. Tondre, 27, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Heidi M. Booth, 33, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Kandise R. Carroll, 43, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Agustin G. Carranco, 40, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.