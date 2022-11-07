Armistice Day parade

Armistice Day parades and honoring military veterans have been long-standing traditions in Bell County. This World War II-era photo in downtown Temple helped rally support for troops and organizations such as the Red Cross. Congress made Armistice Day a legal holiday in 1938, declaring it “a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace.” At the urging of major U.S. veteran organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

 Temple Public Library

Four years after the Great War, Bell County was still healing and trying to find ways to thank the soldiers and their families for their sacrifices.

pbenoit@tdtnews.comÂ 