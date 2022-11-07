Four years after the Great War, Bell County was still healing and trying to find ways to thank the soldiers and their families for their sacrifices.
In some years, the armistice observances were meaningful; some years, not so much.
By 1922, Armistice provided mixed messages — especially the widely differing towns of Belton and Temple.
Belton, founded in 1850, still bore much of its antebellum culture. Temple, birthed by the railroads in the expansive progressive era three decades later, emphasized other aspects of remembrance.
This week throughout the county will be a flurry of remembrances and honors connected with Veterans Day, a federal holiday set aside to honor military veterans of all branches and in all conflicts.
Veterans Day has its roots during the formal ending of hostilities during World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. On that day, every year afterward was a solemn time to honor those who served.
Congress made Armistice Day a legal holiday in 1938, declaring it “a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace.” At the urging of major U.S. veteran organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.
Many Bell County men were caught up in patriotic fervor as the United States entered the war in April 1917. More than 1,100 men and women — white, African American and Hispanic — hailed from Bell County, according to draft registration records in the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum’s archives. They were among the 198,000 Texans who served, and among the more than 5,000 who perished.
Bell County, too, paid a heavy price. In all, 17 Bell County men were killed in action, 12 died in accidents, 44 were wounded and five permanently disabled. Forty-two died of disease — mostly from the influenza pandemic of late 1918 that lasted several years.
Four years later, Temple had made armistice observances a centerpiece event of the year, but, also by 1922, culture wars had seeped into the solemnity.
Starting on Nov. 10, 1922, the day before the observance, an estimated 20,000 people converged in downtown Belton to witness the Ku Klux Klan’s parade through the city streets.
Leading the entourage was a six-foot-high fiery cross carried by seven Klansmen riding in an automobile. The Telegram’s reporter said he counted 246 masked and robed men following in procession.
As they marched, they held banners proclaiming, “Married Men – Spend your affections at home,” “Purity of womanhood,” “We stand for the Protestant religion,” and “100 percent Americans.”
The next day, Nov. 11, Temple’s observance featured parades, fireworks, concerts, a circus, athletic events and speeches.
Before the festivities began, a sudden rainstorm early that morning threatened to derail plans but ended within 30 minutes. The biggest football games of the season — Temple Wildcats vs. Trinity University Reserves — fomented plenty of school pride and interest.
Featured speaker was Baylor Female College president John Crumpton Hardy (1864-1938), respected among educators and Baptists.
According to the custom inaugurated at the first armistice observance in 1918, the day’s events began with a raucous striking of anvils and bells — described as “a general awakening of the city.”
On Nov. 11, 1918, the city was awakened by a cacophony of bells, whistles and noisemakers. The Telegram waxed poetic in 1918: “The whistles at the Santa Fe yards and roundhouse were pulled wide open, shattering the stillness of the peaceful morning air, penetrating even the remotest corners of the town, bringing to the eager ears of an aroused citizenship the overwhelmingly joyful news that … the World War was over.”
The Telegram continued: “Long, loud and insistent was the music of their call, thrilling the hearts of the listeners with ineffable joy and thanksgiving …. One whistle wailed and moaned and sobbed, incessantly, plaintively, softly like the faint rustle of winds in the grasses on a deserted battlefield.”
Four years later, the celebration focused on healing. Marching in a gala parade throughout the city were the Boy Scouts, Red Cross, parent-teacher associations, costumed schoolchildren and their mothers, representatives from civic organizations as well as veterans of the Civil War, Spanish-American War and World War I.
At exactly 11 a.m., the audience stood at attention in silent prayer honoring all those who served. An afternoon of football, prize fights and “greased pole climbing” followed.
Fireworks and a street dance capped off the day.
Controversy popped up frequently each year. As years rolled beyond 1918, commercialism failed to deter activities, and storekeepers walked a narrow line between respect and profit.
“Killeen closes tight on Armistice Day,” reported the Temple Daily Telegram in 1919, adding that every store except one closed, and remained closed until the next day.
“Last night, someone administered a coat of bright yellow paint to the store that didn’t close,” the paper reported. Yellow paint signified a household or business that didn’t support the war or respect Armistice Day observances.
By 1922, the issue migrated from yellow paint to greenbacks. Most Temple and Belton businesses remained open for usual shopping, but all stores halted all sales at 11 a.m. for brief observances and prayers inside stores.
The notable exception was Lucy Prater Methvin (1870-1956), widowed owner of a Temple jewelry store. She devoted her entire window display to flags and patriotic colors. A poster announced that the store would close all day “in grateful recognition of our patriots pasts (and) in grateful recognition of our patriots present.”
She told the Temple Daily Telegram that she felt the day “should be observed by everyone and not just the ex-servicemen,” adding that indifference to their sacrifices “is all that the enemies of our country could ask.”