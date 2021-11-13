If you’re seeking a bit of holiday decorating inspiration, look no further than the Yuletide Tour of Homes, benefiting the Temple Children’s Museum. Five homes, brimming with cheer, are featured in this year’s festive lineup.
“Last year’s event had to be canceled due to the pandemic,” said Chonie Pischinger, event chair. “With the museum totally run by volunteers, contributions and fundraising, we are thrilled to be able to get it going again. We are hoping for a good turnout during the three days of the tour. All proceeds will go towards new exhibits and general operating costs.”
“A new feature added this year is the ‘Yuletide Express,’” Pischinger said. “It includes a chauffeur-driven ride to all five homes, a gift bag and a poinsettia drink. There are a limited number of spots available, so reservations should be made in advance.”
What kids can discover
Sparking curiosity through hands-on learning is the primary mission of The Temple Children’s Museum, which is geared toward children up to age 8.
“One of the most popular areas at the museum is the construction zone,” said Kathryn Hermans, the museum’s exhibit chair. “The kids — along with their parents — immerse themselves in building things together using nuts, bolts, wood planks and tools.
“We try to change things up regularly,” Hermans said. “In one of our first exhibits, we simulated a veterinary clinic. After a while, we transformed that into a safari station with a hut and exotic (stuffed) animals. We created a pretend grocery store, which was very popular, but found — interestingly — that children under the age of 3 didn’t quite understand the concept. We surmised that their visits to the grocery store had, most likely, been limited during the days of the pandemic.
“It’s important to stay current with children’s lifestyles today. Kids know what they live,” Hermans said. “A favorite activity for many who come to the museum is lining up boxes on a simulated conveyor belt which can be loaded and unloaded on a ‘play’ truck, much like kids frequently see during Amazon deliveries to their own homes today.”
Children’s Museum inception
The Children’s Museum had humble beginnings in 2017, when a group of five mothers recognized a genuine need for a place where young children could play, create and learn through interactive experiences and exhibits. In its early stages, volunteers literally would bring the museum to the children by truck and present mobile “pop-up” programs in local parks, businesses and schools.
In 2019, the museum board decided to lease the former Goodwill building in downtown Temple. Cleaning, painting and building exhibits commenced, with the goal of opening in autumn. Unfortunately, the pandemic halted activities. But, the museum finally opened its doors — with limited hours — in the summer of 2021.
TCM is open to the public at 11 N. Fourth St. in Temple. For more information and reservations go to www.templechildrensmuseum.org.
Yuletide Tour of Home
Dates: Friday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21,1-4 p.m.
Tickets: $30/person
Where to purchase tickets: www.temple
Temple Children’s Museum
Precious Memories
Paperdoodles
Yuletide Express Chauffeured Tour: $125 per person. Includes ticket,
chauffeured ride, poinsettia drink, gift bag. Reservations required.