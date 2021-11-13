One in a series.
Take a drive down West Adams Avenue and the signs of progress abound.
Several sites in West Temple are under various stages of construction. Others will start work soon.
Central Texas remains a popular destination as about 1,000 people a day move to Texas from across the country.
“We are benefiting from some out-of-state people moving to the state,” State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said during a legislative update last week. “Housing is still affordable compared to our competing states. We definitely have the quality of life and the business environment here where the labor and government continue to work together in Texas, and that’s a good thing.”
One of the city’s largest construction projects will be near the intersection of West Adams and Kegley Road, where a multi-family apartment complex is planned on 18 acres. The 22-acre mixed-use project, which includes retail sites along Adams, will go up soon as workers have flattened the earth adjacent to Pepper Creek in recent weeks.
Framing for a building on a 4-acre retail site started days ago.
Village of Pepper Creek
The apartment complex — Village on Pepper Creek — would be at 5719 W. Adams Ave. and offer a variety of amenities for its residents, including an extension of the Pepper Creek Trail. Those services are to include enclosed parking, a clubhouse, a swimming pool, on-site sidewalks and an area for dog grooming and exercise, according to a Temple Planning and Zoning Commission report.
The project includes 26 buildings for apartments as well as several four-car garages on site.
“The proposed development encompasses two lots that front on West Adams Avenue and South Kegley Road,” according to a city staff report. “Lot 1 connects to both streets and would be designated (Planned Development Multiple-Family 2) to allow for the multi-family use. Lot 2 fronts on Kegley and would be designated (Planned Development Commercial) for future commercial or retail development.”
Due to the project’s location along Pepper Creek, a planned development condition will require a trail easement on the western property boundary to enable future trail construction, the staff report said. “This would connect to the existing Pepper Creek Trail to the north and would enable extension of the trail to the south, when and if that property is developed.”
A gate located on the apartment complex’s premises also would be implemented in order for on-site residents to access the trail, according to the staff report.
William Rosier, a Salado developer, created WGR Development LLC to own the land, the report said.
Mixed-use development
A few miles west, developers are preparing to build a mixed-use development on 79 acres adjacent to First Baptist Church Temple, 8015 W. Adams, which will include retail sites, a senior multifamily project and 256 single-family residential lots.
The land is stacked with pipes and other equipment stored for weeks after City Council approval earlier this year.
Boise, Idaho,-based White-Leasure Development Co., under contract with the church, plans retail sites on more than 11 acres that front Adams near other shopping areas, according to documents submitted by Turley Associates. An age-restricted multifamily complex for seniors is planned on 16.61 acres while 56.94 acres will be used for single-family residential.
The multifamily lot will include assisted living and will be up to two stories tall, the maximum building height permitted.
Buildings within 50 feet of the eastern property line are limited to one story.
A 25-foot-wide landscaping buffer is required as part of the project, along with the preservation of existing trees.
Tarver Ridge Townhomes
Around the corner, on South Pea Ridge Road, a townhome development — Tarver Ridge Townhomes — is planned across the street from Pirtle Elementary School.
Planning and zoning documents show that 22 townhome buildings with 89 units are planned. Most buildings will have four townhomes, with two exceptions: one building will have six units while another will have three.
The project will include a neighborhood park, trail connections and sidewalks with trees expected to be planted every 50 feet along South Pea Ridge, Tarver Drive and the complex’s internal streets, according to a site plan.
New shopping center
The recent demolition of the old Trinity Church building at the southwest corner of West Adams and Old Waco Drive will allow the building of a new shopping center, labeled Trinity Plaza on a proposal.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved the final plat for the 6.401-acre site, which will include five individual lots and a detention pond. The land was rezoned from agricultural to general retail in 2018.
The land is owned by Morris Venture Partners IV LLC, The entity was created by Temple developer Will Morris, president of Charter Real Estate Services, which has several local retail tracts for sale in Temple and Waco.
Texell Credit Union campus
Across Adams and a block over, a nearby 12.1-acre site will be developed as the new home of Temple-based Texell Credit Union, currently in downtown Temple.
A zoning change in 2020 switched the land from multiple family to office zoning for the campus to be built at 7154 Honeysuckle Drive, north of the busy West Adams-Hilliard Road intersection and near Crossroads Park.
A bid proposal said an $18 million, three-story Class A office building with 51,182 square feet will be constructed on the property.
Signage announcing the campus is posted and some site work has started. Texell’s plan includes tenants renting office space on the site, city officials have said.
Crossroads Park area
More zoning changes are occurring nearby at properties close to Crossroads Park. A single-family home on Hilliard next to the Texell site was demolished days ago for new development.
Next door, zoning for an 8.7-acre tract has been rezoned from agricultural-general retail to general retail with a conditional use permit for the sale of alcoholic beverages and a sidewalk plan for pedestrian connectivity.
Construction is underway at 608 Hilliard Road, where veterinarians Suzanne Brown and Lisa Reeve are building their new Barks + Bliss Veterinary Clinic, which will offer traditional services as well as more specialized care such as ultrasounds.
Other businesses, including Bold Republic Brewing Co., have posted signs announcing they will build at new sites near the Stonehollow Drive roundabout south of Crossroads Park.