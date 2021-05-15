Members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Temple College wanted to task themselves with a project for the 2020-21 academic year, and Temple College President Christy Ponce had the perfect task for them — a project she said would fill a void at the campus.
Ponce asked the members if they would be interested in assisting Temple College in developing a revamped alumni association, and the students happily agreed.
“Working under the direction of Dr. Evelyn Waiwaiole, vice president for development and executive director of the Temple College Foundation, they researched alumni associations at other community colleges and conducted a survey of Temple College graduates to gauge interest in a new alumni association,” Ellen Davis, Temple College spokeswoman, said in a news release.
Following positive feedback from the campus’ community, the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society established the Temple College Alumni and Friends Association — an association that planned to officially launch during the institution’s 2021 commencement ceremony Saturday.
“I’m really excited to see this group get started,” Theresa Anthony, a Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society member, said. “Having an active alumni group will be exciting for students and the community.”
Davis noted how this year’s graduates will receive a gift bag that will include a free one-year membership with the association.
“The excitement is out there ... we just need to build on it,” Michael Pilgrim, Phi Theta Kappa advisor, said.
Free admission to Temple College athletic events and music performances, a 10 percent discount at the Temple College bookstore and complimentary services at the Temple College Dental Hygiene Clinic are among the established membership benefits, according to Temple College.
“For those who are not new graduates, memberships in the association will cost $20 per year,” Davis said. “An individual lifetime membership can be purchased for $100 and a lifetime membership for couples can be purchased for $175.”
Those interested in registering for the Alumni and Friends Association can purchase a membership online at TempleJC.edu/alumni.
Waiwaiole is proud of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Temple College for its collaboration throughout this endeavor.
“It has been wonderful to work with the Phi Theta Kappa students to develop the Temple College Alumni and Friends Association,” Waiwaiole said. “Together, with the students and now the advisory group, the association has a strong foundation and is ready to continue to build community with lifelong Leopards.”
Local businesses interested in partnering with the association may reach Waiwaiole by email at evelyn.waiwaiole@templejc.edu.