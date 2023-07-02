Temple and Belton will show their patriotic colors Tuesday at the two cities celebrate Independence Day.
Belton’s annual Fourth of July parade — which attracts thousands to the city — will start one hour earlier than usual as a Texas heat wave has gripped the state with 100-degree temperatures in recent days.
The day’s activities will start with a Patriotic Program at 8 a.m. at the historic Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in downtown Belton.
The Belton Fourth of July Parade begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, following a route from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (10th Avenue and Main Street) to the Police Memorial on Birdwell Street.
The High 5 Hot Dog Eating Contest, aka The Chowdown at High Noon, will be one of the featured events at the Festival on Nolan Creek, which will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St., Belton.
“We’re having a huge (drawing) associated with this year’s contest,” Jennifer Ryder, a Temple High grad who owns High 5 Hot Dogs, told the Telegram. “The prize is a Belton Dining Experience package valued at more than $1,200. The package
includes a private chef experience with Angel of 100x35 Latin Cuisine, a cooking class with Brooke at La Luncheonette, pies from The Pie Lady, food from Taco Town and many more dining experiences.”
Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Priceless Beginnings, a nonprofit that tries to make a difference in lives affected by domestic violence, in honor of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin, who were murdered in 2019.
The band Sprung will take to the outdoor stage at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Schoepf’s BBQ Backyard Party. Gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks will follow the show.
Temple historic district parade
The annual parade through the neighborhood now known as the North Central Temple Historic District will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Ninth Street and West French Avenue. The parade will travel several blocks on Ninth to West Nugent Avenue.
“Our team has been gearing up for our annual Fourth of July Parade and we hope to see all of our friends and neighbors in attendance,” the Historic Preservation League of Temple said in a Facebook post.
Street closures begin at 9 a.m. as no motor vehicles will be allowed during the parade.
The Allen family will be holding a lemonade stand fundraiser set up during the parade to benefit Foster Love Bell County — one of 25 stands local families are operating across Bell County to support the organization.
Temple Fourth of July festival
A popular Temple fireworks show will close out Independence Day celebrations Tuesday night.
The 25th annual Fourth of July Fun Fest & Fireworks Show will be Tuesday at Crossroads Park, 6600 Research Loop in Temple.
The free event will include a performance by Hair Metal Giants at 7 p.m., assorted vendors and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets are welcome. Parking is allowed only in designated areas of Crossroads Park.
Cove two-day celebration
Cove Life Church in Copperas Cove is holding its third annual Fourth of July Celebration at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B. This year’s event will cover two days, going 3-10 p.m. today and Tuesday. There are 27 food vendors and 23 market vendors.
Live entertainers include Colin Stough, the second runner-up for this year’s “American Idol” TV show; Christian rock band Sanctus Real; Christian rock band We Are Messengers; Christian artist Jason Crabb; and worship leader and associate pastor Eddie James.
Today’s events include carnival rides, a kickball tournament, a cornhole tournament, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a car show and a drone show to conclude the evening.
The Tuesday events include carnival rides, a 5K walk/run, a car show and inflatables, with a 25-minute fireworks show to conclude.
Parking at the park costs $5 per carload, but all proceeds from parking fees will go right back into supporting other church initiatives, including youth programs. There is no fee to walk into the park.
Holiday closures
Most federal, state, county and municipal offices, including Temple, Belton, Salado, Troy and Morgan’s Point Resort, will be closed Tuesday in observance of Independence Day.
In Temple, regular trash collection will take place today, but not on the Fourth of July. The Temple Landfill will also be closed Tuesday.
Tuesday collections will be moved to Wednesday.
“Please have your items to the curb by 7 a.m.,” the city of Temple said on its website. “City offices will be closed on July 4 and reopen on July 5 at 8 a.m.”
In Belton, no trash will be collected Tuesday and garbage collections will run a day late for the rest of the week. No bulk drop offs are scheduled this month at the Public Works facility.
FME News Service contributed to this report.