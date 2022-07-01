The starting salary for a beginning teacher in the Belton Independent School District will increase to $53,500 after trustees approved an updated compensation plan for the 2022-23 school year.
This new compensation plan — which will provide a $2,400 raise for teachers, librarians and nurses — also includes a 2% salary increase for administrators, a 4% salary increase for other professionals, and a 6% salary increase for paraprofessionals and auxiliary staff.
“We appreciate the board of trustees for their thoughtful discussion and approval of this compensation package,” Todd Schiller, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of human resources, said in a news release. “This increase reinforces that we value our staff and recognize their hard work.”
Although Area 4 trustee Chris Flor is pleased that Belton ISD staff members will receive a salary bump in the coming months, he emphasized how it is likely not enough.
“This is a really tough one. I think if we step back and look at the economic environment we should say, ‘This is nowhere near enough,’” he said during a school board meeting last week. “It should be like an 8% or 10% increase.”
Area 5 trustee Manuel Alcozer shared that sentiment.
“I see what the pay is and I look at some of the paraprofessionals and I’m thinking, ‘Wow. How do folks make a living getting paid what they’re paid for the services that they’re providing to this district?’ So I struggle with it,” he said.
However, both Flor and Alcozer understand that there is not unlimited funding to do so and actually favored the more conservative approach with uncertainties surrounding state funding.
“We don’t really have ways to just dream up additional funding,” Flor said. “We are constrained by the (maintenance and operations) tax rate when it comes to this. There is no way to get more money unless the (Texas Legislature) says they’re going to increase the per pupil funding.”
Alcozer is hopeful that the Texas Legislature will do something to help.
“I just can’t see them not doing something. It may not be (House Bill 3) like we’ve seen before but they have to do something because of the things that have happened in communities all across the state of Texas,” he said.
Yet Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith — who highlighted how the district is expected to have 700-plus new students enrolled this fall — stressed how there is not time to find out.
“We know people deserve more than this,” he said. “With all of the other districts that have already approved their compensation plans, our human resources department is in a position where they are trying to recruit teachers to fill those vacancies. We have studied and studied this situation because we share those concerns long term, but we believe that this proposal keeps us competitive with local school districts that are competing for staff as well.”