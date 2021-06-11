BELTON — The Temple High School class of 2021 will graduate at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The school named Elliott Abel as valedictorian and Shri Ramanathan as salutatorian.
“It’s going to be nice to be able to represent my peers on graduation day,” Abel said. “But the combined experience of being able to learn from my peers about all of our many interests, talents and abilities has really been one of the greatest parts of being at Temple High School.”
Abel — a Temple ISD student since the third grade — plans to attend Pomona College in California where she plans to pursue a combined degree in politics, philosophy and economics.
Ramanathan will attend the University of Texas at Austin, where she plans to pursue a business degree.
Officials urge people to arrive early to avoid traffic expected for the event.
Each graduate received six tickets to distribute to friends or family, Temple ISD said.