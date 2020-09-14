A Temple man is charged after officers went to an alleged domestic dispute at the Canyon Creek Town Homes, 1476 Canyon Creek Drive, at about 12:19 p.m. Friday.
Deshawn Evans-Williams, 21, allegedly held a woman down and hurt her, officers were told. They were also told Evans-Williams choked the victim the previous day, police spokesman Cody Weems said.
Evans-Williams is charged with continuous violence against the family, a third-grade felony, and assault causing bodily injury to a family member, a Class A misdemeanor. The continuous violence charge was in connection with the previous day’s choking, according to Weems.
Evans-Williams remained in custody at the Bell County Jail, where his two bonds Monday totaled $45,000.