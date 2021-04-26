Curative, which has partnered with Bell County to give COVID-19 vaccinations, is opening a clinic in Temple starting Tuesday.
The new clinic is set to be located in Temple at Vista Community Church, 7051 Stonehollow Drive, and will be open from Tuesday through Thursday. Similar to the Curative clinic in Killeen opened last week, at Leo Buckley Stadium 500 N. 38th St., the Temple location will offer 1,500 vaccination appointments each week.
The clinic’s operating hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with Wednesday appointments ranging from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
County Judge David Blackburn said the county is currently seeing many appointments open up and the county and Curative are working together to make sure whoever wants the vaccine can get it.
“Bell County, like other counties across the state and across the country, are starting to see the evidence that we might have peaked on demand for vaccines,” Blackburn said. “We base that assessment on that we are having appointments open and the vaccine centers, so demand has dropped off somewhat.”
COVID-19 death
The Bell County Public Health District identified a COVID-19 related death on Monday, as active cases fell to 304 — 12 fewer than Thursday.
“We have added one death for a man in his 70s in Belton for a new total of 425,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”
The county’s incidence rate is now at 83.8 cases per 100,000 people, continuing to stay about level with what has been seen over the past few weeks.
The death was announced, as Bell County reached 22,127 cumulative cases and 21,398 recoveries, according to health district data.
School districts
Temple Independent School District reported having two cases of COVID-19 on its seven day dashboard Monday. Of the two cases, one was located at Jefferson Elementary and the other was at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy.
Belton ISD has six currently active cases according to its dashboard. The cases include three at Belton High School, and one each at Chisholm Trail Elementary, Tarver Elementary and South Belton Middle School.
Killeen ISD had 16 cases of the virus, including 10 students and six staff members, in the past seven days, according to its dashboard.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said the district only has three active cases, all students at Salado High School.