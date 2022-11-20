Those who want company this Thanksgiving will have a large number of events and meals to choose from.
Many local businesses and organizations will host Thanksgiving events this coming week, providing free food and other activities.
Feed My Sheep is one of the several organizations who will host a meal this week, as it provides free food to residents and those in need.
The organization, located at 116 W. Ave. G in Temple, will host its Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Jeff Stegal, executive director of the organization, said the event will be open to everyone and will include traditional holiday meals.
“It is just neat to watch because a lot of our people who come through the line don’t have family per say,” Stegal said. “They come and are kind of brought into a bigger family … and nobody has to spend their holiday alone.”
Organization officials are requesting donations of food from residents for the meal, with people able to sign up at https://bit.ly/3tGmla3.
Another free meal on Thanksgiving will be hosted by Salado United Methodist Church.
The meal, aimed at those traveling during the holiday, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both the north and south Salado rest stops. Traditionally, the event has fed truckers and families traveling along Interstate 35.
Two local businesses in the community also plan to offer food this week, with both organizing potlucks.
On Thanksgiving, Barrow Brewery in Salado, 108 Royal St., will host both a potluck and a free Christmas movie screening.
Organizers said that the meal will begin at 1 p.m. and go until 4 p.m. Those who plan to attend are asked to bring a side dish, with the brewery providing the turkey.
Attendees can also bring two canned goods and receive their first pint of beer for free.
Those who wish to sign up for the potluck can do so at https://bit.ly/3ElgLyP.
Following the potluck, at sunset or about 6 p.m., the brewery will host a free outdoor screening of the Christmas movie Die Hard 2.
The movie will be shown outside, with organizers recommending that people bring lawn chairs, blankets and warm drinks.
In Temple, FoxDog café and beer garden plans to host its “A Very FoxDog Post Thanksgiving Feast” at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at 209 N. Seventh St.
Similar to the other potluck, organizers said the business plans to provide turkey for the event and asks attendees to bring their own side dishes. The event will also have live music performed by Arabella.
Those interested in signing up to bring food can do so at https://bit.ly/3hX5A89.
Another free holiday meal will take place early next month, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road in Temple.
Aside from holiday meals, Thanksgiving will also see the 12th annual Carlson Law Firm Turkey Trot 5k in West Temple.
The annual race will be hosted by the city, with a few changes made this year compared to past events.
Officials said this year the event will start and end on the soccer side of the Crossroads Park Complex, addressed as 6600 Research Loop. Parking will also be in the nearby parking lot.
The course for this year’s race will be slightly different from previous events and will utilize Pepper Creek Trail and surrounding internal roads.
Race day registration can be done online starting at 5 a.m. and in person from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
City officials have warned those planning to attend that parts of Research Loop will be closed for the race at 7:50 a.m. Parking will be diverted to the nearby baseball and softball complex.
Awards will be given for the overall male and female winners, along with the top three finishers in each age group.
More information can be found on the city’s website https://bit.ly/3UUGF3x.