Bell County took its vaccine rollout a step further on Wednesday when the Bell County Expo Center opened its doors for second doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine — inoculations that were administered in a drive-through format.
“This is day one … and just like any new addition there’s going to be some hiccups along the way,” Dr. Taylor Ratcliff, Baylor Scott & White emergency medicine and medical director, said. “But as the day has gone on, we’ve been able to get more efficient. We can’t be as good as Chick-fil-A but we want to make sure people have an expedient trip.”
The drive-through vaccination center, which requires an appointment, administered 555 second doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its first day of service, Bell County spokesman James Stafford told the Telegram.
Of those individuals at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton, Ratcliff said a majority seemed genuinely happy.
“This is hopefully marking a transition in their lives from the last 365-plus days of their lives, so I think those people are very excited,” Ratcliff said. “There are a handful of people that thought our scheduling process could’ve been better … but generally the energy is good and people are happy.”
Antonio Zaffoni, 41, told the Telegram that he was happy to receive his second dose at the drive through, adding that the process was “convenient.”
Temple resident Scott Stanley, 60, agreed, but said he was nervous about any potential side effects.
“We are blessed but nervous,” he said. “We are just nervous about the second dose’s side effects since the second dose will be stronger, but are still glad to get it.”
Individuals were directed to relocate their vehicles to a parking lot outside of the Bell County Expo Center following inoculations, where they underwent a 15- to 30-minute observation period — monitoring in place to ensure patient safety.
“Most people will need to wait 15 minutes, but for people with complex medical problems or for people that had a little bit of a strained reaction, we’re going to have them wait 30 to make sure that they’re safe to leave,” Ratcliff said. “We also have paramedics, nurses and other health care staff with emergency equipment should anything happen.”
Ratcliff also emphasized how immunity following an individual’s second inoculation is not immediate, and that patients should continue exercising caution in the weeks to come.
“(Immunity) is not immediate,” he said. “Your body needs time to build those antibodies inside to provide that immunity. People are saying — anywhere from week to a couple weeks — to be careful and continue to follow COVID-19 precautions before you consider yourself fully vaccinated.”
Ratcliff highlighted how face coverings and other safety procedures that residents have followed since the pandemic began will still be necessary after building their immunity.
“We’re going to have to continue to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and our national public health colleagues,” Ratcliff said. “I think they’ll look at national numbers, local numbers and state numbers before telling us when we can begin to deescalate some of these personal protection equipment (measures).”
But Ratcliff is focused on vaccinations in the meantime, and said the volunteers at the Bell County Expo Center, like Bell County’s two other vaccination facilities, are “critical.”
“We do need help,” he said. “We’re drawing from people that have professional licenses or certifications … as many as we can.”
Area health care students from Temple College, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Texas A&M University-Central Texas and the Central Texas College’s Department of Health Sciences are among those who will be relied on to assist vaccination centers in the weeks to come.
“I know people are going to (be nervous) about students but they’re all under the watchful eye of a trained instructor,” Ratcliff said. “We’re making sure that they’re using the right technique. It’s very safe and getting an injection is a simple process. A lot of people don’t like needles but on our ends it’s a simple process.
For Bell County residents still awaiting first-dose vaccine availability, Bell County Judge David Blackburn stressed two key components: patience and vigilance.
“We still have a very limited supply of vaccines ... not just here but across the state and the country, so it’s going to take some time to reach everybody that wants to be vaccinated,” he told the Telegram. “At the same time, you need to be vigilant. That means checking our website for when appointments open up.”
But the county’s top elected official also noted how residents are not limited to a particular vaccination hub for their first dose.
“For first doses we have registered and vaccinated folks from outside Bell County, and that is in accordance with state protocols … as have other hubs across the state,” he said. “However, you must have gotten your first dose here in Bell County to be eligible for our second dose site. We get shipped second-dose vaccines based on the first-dose vaccine, and if we start vaccinating folks that did not get their first vaccine here we would run short.”
Ratcliff said that patience also is necessary for those wanting to book appointments for their second dose, and emphasized how second doses are still effective if administered more than 21 days following an initial dose.
“With Pfizer you have to wait a minimum of 21 days before receiving your second vaccination,” he said. “It’s important for people to know that if you’re only able to get your appointment scheduled on the 23rd day, it’s absolutely fine.”
Individuals can access all of the health district’s vaccination booking and waitlist portals through tdtnews.com/coronavirus/, while prospective volunteers can access volunteer opportunities online at bit.ly/Bell_VacVolunteers.
Staff Writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.