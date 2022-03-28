The Temple Police Department started using an app to share information, post safety alerts and receive crime tips.
The department’s use of the Neighbors app by Ring will assist with policing efforts and investigations, the city said in a news release.
“Working with the Neighbors app will give the department a new tool to bridge the gap between public safety and our Temple residents,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in a statement. “I’m excited to see how this partnership will aid in fighting crime and reporting suspicious activity.”
The city said the app allows residents to connect and share local updates, information, photos and videos.
The police department will review posts about suspicious activity and other crimes. The app also allows the department to contact users to get more information.
Police plan to use the app to post information, including public safety alerts, traffic notifications and requests for public assistance. The app is free for both residents and the police department, the release said.
Residents are not required to own other Ring products or equipment to use the app, the city said. The app can be downloaded from Apple or Google app stores.
Residents will need to call 911 for emergencies.