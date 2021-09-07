The Temple Police Department will hold a ceremony Thursday to open a new sub-station at Renata Square Apartments, 1811 E. Ave. K.
The ceremony will be held from 9-10 a.m.
Police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said this new sub-station has been in development for almost a year with the Community Policing Unit working closely with management at Renata Square Apartments.
“The goal is for officers to be able to work while out in the community as well as be more accessible to residents located in the Eastside of Temple,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in a news release.
The purpose of the sub-station is to provide residents with a safe and convenient access to officers and to engage and build relationships with the community, Arreguin said.
Two officers from the Community Oriented Policing unit will be designated representatives of the sub-station. The sub-station is available to Temple officers when they are working in the field.
If officers are not at the sub-station, please call 254-298-5911.