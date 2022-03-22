A man was arrested in connection with a Temple shooting, police said Tuesday.
The man, who was not immediately identified, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, and felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
The incident occurred at about 4:40 p.m. in the 800 block of South 31st Street, not far from where a gang-related shooting occurred March 3. That incident took place in the 1000 block of South 31st.
“The suspect allegedly followed the two male subjects,” Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said in a news release. “After the subjects confronted him, the suspect attempted to shoot one of the subjects with a pistol, but the bullet did not hit either subject.”
Nowlin said all individuals immediately fled the scene, but Temple officers located and arrested a suspect one block away. The weapon and a shell casing were found at the scene.
No injuries were reported. Nowlin said the suspect and other subjects knew each other prior to this incident.
Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.