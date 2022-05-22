Here are Election Day polling places for Bell, Milam, Falls, Coryell and Lampasas counties, and portions of McLennan and Williamson counties:
Bell County
001 Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton
002 Belton Annex, 550 E. Second Ave., Belton
003 Belton Annex North, 1605 N. Main St., Belton
004 Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton
005 Morgan’s Point Resort Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd., Morgan’s Point Resort
006 Bliss Community Center, 109 S. Evans, Little River-Academy
007 Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Rd., Killeen
008 Holland Fire Department, 101 W. Travis St., Holland
009 Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen
010 J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 N. Tenth St., Nolanville
011 VFW Post No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights
012 Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights
013 Salado Church of Christ Activities Center, 217 N. Stagecoach Rd., Salado
014 Vista Community Church, 7051 Stonehollow, Temple
015 Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, Killeen
016 Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen
017 Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Rd., Killeen
018 St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 E FM 2410, Harker Heights
019 First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparral Road, Killeen
020 Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main, Troy
021 VFW Post No. 1820, 3302 Airport Rd., Temple
022 Jefferson Elementary, 2616 N. Third St., Temple
023 A&E Storage, 4970 E. U.S. Highway 190, Temple
024 Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple
025 Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave., Temple
026 Temple College Pavillion-Leopard Room 2800, 130 E. Marvin R. Felder Drive, Temple
027 Temple ISD Administration Bldg., 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple
028 Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, 1717 E. Ave. J, Temple
029 St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20120 FM 485, Burlington
030 First Baptist Church of Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Temple
031 First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie Ave., Rogers
032 Raye-Allen Elementary School, 5015 S. Fifth St., Temple
033 Boys Ranch, 3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner
034 Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen
035 Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen
036 Triple 7 Fire Station, 258 Triple 7 Trail, Killeen
037 Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Rd., Killeen
038 West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen
039 Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Ave. C, Killeen
040 Sugar Loaf Elementary School, 1517 Barbara Lane, Killeen
041 Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen
042 Bartlett City Hall, 140 W. Clark Street, Bartlett
Milam County
CH Yoe High School, 303 E. 12th St., Cameron
Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main, Buckholts
Rockdale Hospital, 1700 Brazos Ave., Rockdale
Thorndale VFW Post, 302 Moerbe St., Thorndale
Coryell County
Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508 B Cove Terrace, Copperas Cove
Evant City Hall, 598 E. Highway 84, Evant
Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St., Oglesby
Gatesville Annex, 801 E. Leon St., Gatesville
Falls County
D. Brown Library, 203 N. Second St., Rosebud
Chilton Volunteer Fire Department, 2589 State Highway 7, Chilton
Lampasas County
Lampasas Elections Office, 402 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas
Kempner Fire Department and Training Center, 315 S. Pecan St., Kempner
Lometa City Hall, 100 E. San Saba St., Lometa
McLennan County
Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive, Bruceville-Eddy
Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St., Moody
Williamson County
Bartlett City Hall, 140 W Clark St., Bartlett
Florence City Hall, 851 FM 970, Florence
First Baptist Church, 301 E. Mesquite, Granger