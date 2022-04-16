SALADO — “It’s just heartbreaking,” Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday morning, after driving around in Salado and surveying the damage caused by Tuesday’s EF-3 tornado.
“You can see the devastation,” he said. “But in typical Texas fashion, we have people who are responding.”
Abbott and his entourage made a brief stop at Salado Fire Station No. 2, 3520 FM 2484. He followed that with a news conference on the concrete slab of First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843.
“I want to thank the office of Bell County Judge David Blackburn,” he said.
Many Bell County people got involved in the response, Abbott said.
“Bob Reinard, emergency management coordinator for Bell County, was around the clock, so that everything that needed to be done was being done,” he said.
He also praised Salado Fire Chief Shane Berrier, as being one of the first to make it to the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church.
“My understanding is that the first people on the scene were volunteers,” Abbott said. “It’s the way we are in Texas.”
He also credited State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and other individuals and organizations.
“There were so many people,” he said. “There is a long, long list of people who have stepped up.”
Abbott said he was thankful the report continues to be that no one lost their life in the storm.
“Homes, churches and other property can be rebuilt,” he said.
There were 25 people confirmed injured, 70 homes lost and three churches with major damage, he said.
“Speaking of churches,” Abbott said before he read from II Corinthians 4:8-9: “We are hard pressed on every side, yet not crushed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; struck down, but not destroyed.”
It is victory, he said, according to II Corinthians 5:1: “For we know that if our earthly house, this tent, is destroyed, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.”
Following Abbott on the program, Blackburn said that at about 5 p.m. Tuesday three tornadoes touched down in southern Bell County. In the next 30 minutes, “we had people on the ground,” he said. “All of those people responded well.”
He repeated the county’s two help lines for the disaster follow-up, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The first, 254-534-4562, is for affected homeowners. The second, 254-534-2217, is for those who want to donate or volunteer.
The next speaker, Nim Kidd, the state’s emergency management chief, thanked the volunteer firefighters and elected and appointed officials who made the tornado response possible.
“The … response is the best I’ve seen,” he said.
The Rev. Donnie Jackson, pastor of First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, said he was encouraged by the governor’s visit.
He re-told the story of a large cross that used to hang on the wall of the church sanctuary. The storm caved in the roof and left only the front wall and one side wall standing.
“Everything but the cross was destroyed,” he said. “The building is gone, but the church is stronger than it’s ever been. We’re going to praise Him tomorrow. We’re not going to whine. We’re going to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”
In his remarks, The Rev. Billy Borho, pastor of Victory Baptist Church, said it’s a great community, but “it’s like we’re looking for something greater.”
“Our community needs to know that God is OK,” he said. “He allowed it to happen, and that’s His business. Jesus Christ said, ‘Because I live, you can live.’ That’s going to be our message. Someone said, ‘What about your church?’ I said, ‘The church doesn’t have a scratch on it.’”