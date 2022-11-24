Cars will fill Temple College’s south parking lot on Dec. 3.
The college’s SkillsUSA STEM Club will host its second annual Temple College STEM Club Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Registration is open and all car and bike classes are welcome,” said Eric Eckert, executive director of strategic communications and outreach. “The club is also seeking vendors, including small businesses, direct sellers, crafts, homemade items, snacks and more.”
All proceeds from the car show will go to the Temple College STEM Club to assist with upcoming competitions. The club is also accepting toy donations for the Temple Ronald McDonald House and Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.
In April, the club was named the Texas Gold Chapter of Distinction — the highest honor a chapter can receive — at the state competition. Chapter members also won first-place honors in four areas, including engineering technology design, additive manufacturing, photography and chapter business procedure. At the national competition in the summer, students capture the gold medal in engineering/technology design.
“We are excited to host this event for the second year in a row, and with the funds raised we’re hoping to travel and win big at the state and national competitions again in 2023!” said SkillsUSA STEM Club President Adrianna Rogers.
Car show participants may register online as the day of the event from 9-11 a.m. All car show participants must provide a copy of automobile liability insurance.
Top prizes and specialty awards will be handed out. The first 30 car show registrants will receive a gift bag.
All car show participants and vendors can pay online via PayPal.
For more information, contact Dr. Sandra Melendez, engineering technology department chair, by phone at 254-298-8442 or via email at sandra.melendez@templejc.edu OR Richard Askey, industrial technology instructor, by phone (254) 298-8469 or email at richard.askey@templejc.edu.