CAMERON — A Milam County woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegally dumping more than 1,000 pounds of litter and other waste into the San Gabriel River.
Jurors were assembled Monday for the first felony trial held in Milam County since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
As the trial was set to begin, defendant Ursula Schlemmer decided to plead guilty, according to a news release from Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey.
Schlemmer was placed on two years of deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation, during which time she will be required to repay Milam County for the costs of cleaning up the property near FM 487, where the waste was dumped into the river.