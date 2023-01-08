BELTON — Participants packed up and headed out Sunday morning after the five-day American Brahman Breeders Association Winter Classic at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Five-day Brahman show wraps up in Belton
Larry Causey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Floor & Décor store, car wash announced for Temple Mall
- Temple woman killed in I-14 crash in Belton
- Property tax revision among new Texas laws that took effect Jan. 1
- New Year’s Day arrests: Temple woman charged resisting arrest, spitting in officers' faces
- Police: Man broke into West Temple apartment, threatened resident with knife
- Tye Randall Bell, age 36, died December 30, 2022
- TISD, Temple internship program begins
- Confederate concerns: Minor seeks to have monument moved
- Man, dog reunited and part again — for good reason
- Talented tandem: From Temple to TCU, Johnston and Wiley still shine on and off field