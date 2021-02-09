A skateboarder riding on a road faces a felony drug charge after Belton Police stopped him early Monday.
Felix Rudy Fuentes Jr., 40, of Little River-Academy, was in custody Tuesday in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bond, jail records showed.
He is charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than a gram. The charge is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in prison.
Police spokeswoman Candice Griffin said Fuentes was stopped about 1 a.m. Monday in the area of Holland Road and the Interstate 35 service road because “he was skateboarding in the direction of oncoming traffic.”
Obstructing a highway or passageway, a Class B misdemeanor, is a violation of the city ordinance as well as the Texas Transportation Code, Griffin said.
Jail records show Fuentes is not changed with the misdemeanor.
Two arrested during traffic stop
Two Belton residents were arrested on felony drug charges Saturday night after Belton Police conducted a traffic stop.
The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Sparta Road.
Narcotics were discovered inside the vehicle during a probable cause search, Griffin said.
Isadore Collins, 44, and Lettakaye Meredith, 19, were both arrested without incident for possession of a controlled substance, she said.
Both remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday.
Collins is charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, more than one gram but less than four grams, a state jail felony. His bond is set at $40,000.
Meredith’s bonds total $32,500, jail records showed. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, more than one gram but less than four grams, a state jail felony. She also faces possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 3, a Class A misdemeanor; failure to liability insurance and driving without a license; both Class C misdemeanors.