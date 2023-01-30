BELTON — Jurors in the manslaughter trial of former Temple Police Department officer Carmen DeCruz heard Monday from a member of Michael Dean’s family, Tashina Dean, who told the jury of nine men and five women her brother Michael was a hardworking family man.
“This is one of my favorite pictures of Michael just prior to being murdered,” Tashina said as she viewed pictures of her young, smiling brother. “You can see how happy he was — his smile.”
DeCruz was indicted by a Bell County grand jury Feb. 10, 2020, on a charge of manslaughter.
DeCruz made a traffic stop on Dec. 2, 2019 near Little River Road and Loop 363 and immediately executed a “felony takedown” on the vehicle driven by Dean due to the fact the Temple resident didn’t immediately pull over and because crime was prevalent in the area, according to court testimony from a host of police officers, Texas Department of Public Safety scientists and a Texas Rangers investigator.
Lt. Timothy Simeroth, a 32-year police veteran, testified Monday that the Temple Police Department’s policy at the time was to terminate dangerous chases based on speeding — DeCruz’s original reason for making the stop — because a fleeing suspect might put the community at greater risk. He said DeCruz didn’t notify dispatch there was a chase — a department violation that DeCruz could have faced discipline for had he not resigned shortly after the shooting.
“I would ask him what pursuit is in reference to, and if it wasn’t part of our policy, I would order an end to the pursuit,” the police lieutenant said.
Simeroth also testified DeCruz using his police cruiser to block Dean’s vehicle from the front instead of illuminating the vehicle from the rear after it came to a stop wasn’t a safe maneuver.
“It’s not anything we’ve been trained to do,” Simeroth said of the blocking maneuver. “…It puts the officer at risk of getting hurt or killed by a vehicle.”
Upon cross examining the prosecution’s witnesses, DeCruz’s defense team pointed to Dean’s supposed disobedience of DeCruz’s many orders — at least 20 lawful commands shouted at gunpoint over the course of a few seconds before Dean was killed in his vehicle — and to Dean’s unlawful blood alcohol level at the time of his death at .20. The legal blood alcohol content is .08.
“Was he not cooperative because he didn’t want to go to jail?” Georgetown-based defense attorney Robert McCade asked a Texas Ranger investigator.
Prosecutor Stephanie Newell reminded jurors that the trial wasn’t about driving under the influence case.
“There was no DUI investigation because Michael Dean had a bullet in his head, right?” she asked Monday.
McCade sought more testimony about Dean’s loud music in the moments before the shooting. He asked questions about the dangers inherent in DeCruz’s police work, why officers must protect themselves, and if DeCruz was trying to protect the public.
“Wasn’t every action DeCruz took to protect innocent lives?” he asked.
McCade also sought more testimony on if Dean had tried to reach or swat DeCruz’s pistol away as DeCruz reached into Dean’s open passenger side door for the keys after they’d been removed from the ignition.
Much of Monday afternoon’s testimony might answer how or why DeCruz may have pulled the trigger moments after reaching for Dean’s keys. Video shown to jurors again Monday seems to show DeCruz reaching and grabbing Dean’s keys, which were on a lanyard made of shoestring near the vehicle’s center console. But as DeCruz grasps then retrieves the keys with his left hand, jurors will have to decipher at times unclear or blurry body camera footage of exactly what Dean was doing when DeCruz fires his Glock 22 from his right hand.
McCade’s cross examination of the Texas Ranger investigator revealed DeCruz may have met some kind of resistance from the lanyard as he tried to return his left hand to his pistol.
“At some point DeCruz met resistance when taking the lanyard,” the Texas Ranger testified Monday. “Whether that got caught on the center console or his hand or something else, I don’t know.”
DeCruz told investigators in the days after the shooting that he didn’t intend to shoot Dean, who was unarmed.
DeCruz’s trial is set to resume Wednesday morning at the Bell County Justice Center in the 146th Judicial District Court presided by Judge Paul LePak. The court complex will be closed Tuesday for inclement weather.