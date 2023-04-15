About 100 people gathered Saturday at the Santa Fe Plaza before taking a one-mile Prayer Walk through downtown Temple.
“It’s just a bunch of believers that came together and wanted to do something to see God move in the city,” said Tazzra Johnson, a member of the organizing group, United in Jesus Ministry. “This prayer walk is just the beginning. The purpose is to till the ground, with the goal of reaching lost souls.”
The best she could remember, she said, the new ministry may have had its first meeting last summer. Part of the vision was to “have the lost hear the message outside of the church — to really answer their questions.”
“This is all for the Lord and it’s all his doing,” she said, adding that many local churches are working with the ministry. “We’re from all walks of life, but of course our common ground is Jesus.”
At about seven stops along the prayer walk, local pastors were to lead prayers for the local school system, the lost, businesses, the police department, the library, emergency responders and city government, she said. They also were praying for an end to drug use and “for our homeless neighbors.”
The Rev. Keith Mitchell, pastor of Freedom for Anyone Ministries Church Central Texas in Temple, welcomed everyone to the plaza and gave them instructions about the stops along the way.
“It’s something our city needs,” he said. “I think it will bring us together more than tear us apart.”
He urged everyone to lift someone up in prayer before they left the plaza. He then invited the Rev. Michael Willis, a local minister, to pray for the lost.
“Do you remember when you were lost?” Mitchell asked the crowd.
During his prayer, Willis quoted 2 Corinthians 5:21: “For he made him who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in him.”
The Rev. Horace Nickles, minister at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple, also led the group in prayer, asking that the Lord’s will be done.
“The way the world is, more people need Jesus,” he said.
Jill and Dave Robbins of Holland were among the crowd at the plaza. They are members of Renewal Church, a newly planted church which meets at the Cultural Activities Center.
“I’m encouraged to see different congregations come out, to come together and pray for our city and humble ourselves before the Lord,” Jill said.
Larry Haschke of Temple, a member of Trinity Church, said some of his fellow church members were at the prayer walk.
“It’s good,” he said of the event. “I totally agree that the body of Christ needs to get united.”
Ava Schwab, a member of Bethel Assembly of God in Temple, said she heard about the prayer walk through a friend who was on the worship team.
“I’m here because I just want to see revival in the city,” she said. “I think it’s just people willing to be vessels and open up to the Holy Spirit to move. I don’t think we’ll be changed unless we’re the ones willing to step up.”