For more than 17 years, Lecreshia Green, RN, has cared for her community. As a bedside nurse, cardiac nurse manager and now a heart transplant coordinator, she has served countless patients at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, loving her job each step of the way.
“I am extremely proud to work here because this program means so much for our community,” Green said.
Green’s work can also be rewarding in other ways. Last month, she learned that she is one of more than 12,000 nurses getting a pay raise as part of a wage increase Baylor Scott & White has implemented for front-line nurses across the health system.
“It brought tears to my eyes,” Green said. “I so appreciate that they recognized the important job we do as nurses.”
“Nurses are the foundation of our health system and are essential for us to provide exceptional patient care to our communities,” Janice Walker, chief nursing officer for Baylor Scott & White, said. “We are appreciative of their commitment to live their calling within our health system and are proud to provide highly competitive compensation to our nurses in all of our markets.”
In 2021, Walker led the development of the Baylor Scott & White Nursing Institute to focus on changing nursing for the better by pursuing excellence, inspiring the nursing community and elevating nursing practice.
“Nursing is one of our nation’s highest regarded professions, and the pandemic further magnified the importance of their essential role,” Walker said. “Our nurses have been crucial in making our system one of the country’s most respected health care providers, and we feel it is important to invest in them.”
After joining the team, each nurse is offered a professional development plan, including a career growth plan for direct-care nurses, fellowship programs for transitioning experienced nurses into new care settings, a nurse scholar program for nurse scientists, and a dedicated leadership program to grow new nurse leaders into executives. The program focuses on growth and professional development at all levels, including mentoring and succession planning, nurse recognition, information about certifications, and an emphasis on research and best practices.
When Green wanted to go back to school to become a nurse, her employer paid for her tuition and books and allowed her to work 20-hour weeks while paying her for full-time work.
“Baylor Scott & White has been an incredible employer throughout my career … it is a huge blessing,” Green said. “My next goal is to get board-certified, and they have agreed to pay for the certification.”
Baylor Scott & White said it is also committed to providing their nurses with opportunities to pursue their passion for helping those in need outside of their hospitals — from scholarships for medical missions abroad to community health initiatives closer to home.
For example, nurse Chelsey Crye never imagined her dream of traveling abroad to do mission work would come true. But with the help of scholarship funds from Baylor Scott & White, she has taken three month-long medical mission trips to Uganda to serve in a community health clinic and baby orphanage.
“I would never have been able to go to Uganda without the support from my employer,” Crye said. “They not only supported me financially, but I also received incredible support and prayers from my boss, my co-workers and the chaplains. I had never done anything like that, nor had anyone in my family. It was life-changing for me.”
Baylor Scott & White has more Magnet-designated hospitals for nursing than any other health care system in Texas. Achieving Magnet status is recognized nationally as the gold standard of excellence in nursing and provides healthcare consumers with a benchmark to measure the quality of nursing care. This financial investment in the nursing staff is another example of how Baylor Scott & White supports their nurses and is part of the organization’s efforts to recruit and retain quality care team members.
“Baylor Scott & White supports me in reaching my goals,” Crye said. “They make me feel like they value me as an employee and want to help me grow.
“I was born and raised in Temple, and I am so proud to work at Baylor Scott & White,” Green continued. “I love this system and plan on working the rest of my career here.”
To learn more about opportunities to join the Baylor Scott & White nursing team, visit jobs.bswhealth.com/nursing.