Frances “Fran” Garmon, former Temple College women’s coach, was no mere eyewitness to the transformation; rather, for more than six decades, she was smackdab in the middle of the action — pushing, prodding, inspiring and guiding generations of young women to become better athletes.
More than that — they learned lessons for a lifetime.
Almost in the blink of an eye, women’s athletics escaped the courtly practice of floor exercises, genteel ballroom dancing and archery for the fast-action switches on basketball courts. She helped make it happen.
Garmon will keynote a free program at the Bell County Museum at 6 p.m. Friday centering on her life and accomplishments as coach, leader, mentor and inspiration to generations of young adults.
Her lecture is presented in conjunction with the “Bell County Sports” exhibit currently on view at the museum, 201 N. Main, Belton. The wide-ranging exhibit celebrates the men and women who pushed the limits of their physicality to win and to overcome.
A respected promoter of women’s sports, she found her calling and her passion as a 5-year-old when a cousin lifted her high enough to lob a basketball through the net, according to a 2008 Temple Daily Telegram feature. Even though she was short in stature, she more than made up for it in hustle.
Garmon no doubt stood on the shoulders of giants who dealt with underfunded women’s programs as the men’s athletic facilities flourished.
She attended Temple College (then Temple Junior College) before enrolling in the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, where she found inspiring mentors Dee Dillon, Barbara Chaney and Mildred “Mickey” Little — all of whom now have campus athletic facilities named for them. Garmon went on to earn a master’s degree at Baylor University.
Women sports evolved, just as women’s roles have. Anne Schley Duggan (1902-1973) joined the physical education faculty at the then-Baylor Female College in the fall 1924. When the college’s physical education department began in 1915, coeds wore heavy woolen skirts and petticoats.
Duggan introduced bloomers and long-sleeved middy blouses. The long tunic tops covered the hips, and the roomy, narrow-leg pants provided ease of motion — considered pretty “showy” for the times.
Duggan also introduced a host of new concepts for teaching physical education, including fencing, hockey, archery, dancing and soccer. These ideas shook up the older faculty, who saw the school as a finishing school for refined young women, mostly of the Baptist persuasion.
A generation later, Dillon, who coached at UMHB from 1953 to 1964, recalled that when she arrived the health and physical education department consisted of only a few dilapidated buildings and little equipment. Throughout her tenure, she worked with administrators to upgrade facilities, including the Goodman Gymnasium. Little taught at UMHB from 1955-1971, where she served as department head for seven years. In 1971 she joined the Texas A&M University faculty.
Garmon’s career took different paths from 1962-1993, but was none the less distinguished. Her career includes head coaching at the collegiate level at Temple College, Delta State University and Texas Christian University.
When she joined TC, the school had moved to its South First campus in 1959 with all classes housed in one building. She launched the Leopardettes, TC women’s basketball program, in 1963. The college newspaper reported that the squad “lacks height but not hustle,” employing mostly box-zone defense. Even at that, Garmon’s players towered over her petite frame.
Not until fall 1968 did the college expand across the road to the east campus, where a new baseball diamond, archery range, swimming pool and gymnasium opened by 1972.
The additions helped boost support and interest in women’s athletics. In May 1975, the TC Leopardettes women’s basketball team won the first-ever National Junior College Athletic Association women’s basketball championship game.
Garmon’s hard work paid off in 1979 when she was named women’s basketball coach at Delta State University’s Lady Statesmen in Cleveland, Miss., then a powerhouse program.
Delta State’s athletic director at the time called Garmon “one of the most respected women’s coaches in the country.”
Internationally, in 1978, she was assistant coach for the USA National Select Team as it toured Asia. In 1979, she was the head coach of the USA gold medal-winning World University Games Team.
In 1981, as manager of the National Sports Festival, her junior women’s basketball team toured Yugoslavia and successfully won behind the Iron Curtain. In 1982, Garmon was the head coach of the USA national team touring Europe in celebration of the 50th anniversary of international basketball.
In 1983 as the head coach of the USA Pan American Women’s basketball team, she was the first coach to lead a team to beat the Russian team. She has also been recognized for her administrative work to establish the National Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Organization, recognizing women’s athletics and basketball, in particular.
Garmon was instrumental in helping establish the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tenn., where she was inducted in 2000, but her most treasured award is the Lifetime Achievement Award given to her by the WBSA under the NCAA in 2018.
Beyond the courts, Garmon inspired generations of women who pushed limits even further. She taught them teamwork and endurance; mostly she taught them to be better human beings.
Hundreds today proudly call her “mentor and friend.”