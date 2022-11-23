Traffic on Interstate 35 was slow in various spots as travelers hit the roads for the long Thanksgiving weekend.
weather alert
Holiday travel slows parts of I-35 through Bell County
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Versatile senior LeBlanc embracing final run with Belton Tigers
- Teen sentenced to 15 years for Belton fatal shooting
- Sevean Fleming, age 16 of Temple, died November 6, 2022
- Funeral set for Temple teenager killed in shooting
- Online fundraiser set for Salado teacher suffering from COVID-19 complications
- Temple Police investigate serious crash
- UPDATE: DPS releases the ID of a woman killed on I-14
- Temple to buy space for countywide homeless shelter
- Taste of the Holidays: Altrusa fundraiser draws more than 700
- Temple announces first holiday light tour and contest