The Temple Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect.
On Tuesday morning, a suspect walked out of a store in the Brooks Drive area with a battery. After a store employee tried to stop him, the suspect assaulted the employee.
The suspect is a middle-aged male wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a cowboy hat.
The employee sustained injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.