Bell County constables pursued a suspect at high speeds through downtown Temple streets Thursday afternoon.
The pursuit went east down Central Avenue, then veered onto side streets near the Temple ISD administration building.
The suspect drove through the Temple bus station parking lot before moving onto Avenue A, pursued by Precinct 3 constables as the chase went past the Temple Daily Telegram.
The suspect sped through the traffic signal at Third Street and Avenue A, avoiding other motorists. The pursuit went by the Temple Police Department and headed east onto Adams Avenue.
The pursuit apparently ended near Wilson Park as officers lost track of the suspect. Law enforcement officers were searching the Temple area, including checks at Temple High School and local motels along Interstate 35.
