A Temple Police officer recovered an AR-15 that was thrown from a vehicle during a short pursuit early Wednesday.
Temple spokesman Cody Weems said the officer tried to make a traffic stop at about 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of North 11th Street when he saw a vehicle that didn’t have a front license plate.
The driver didn’t stop, reportedly threw the AR-15 out of the driver’s door and then jumped out of the rolling vehicle in the 600 block of North 15th Street. The driver ran away and wasn’t caught. No one else was in the vehicle.
Marijuana, other items reportedly found during traffic stop
Several blank credit cards, a credit card reader and marijuana were discovered during a traffic stop Wednesday.
The officer stopped a vehicle that didn’t stop behind the stop line in the 1600 block of West Adams Avenue, Weems said.
The officer smelled marijuana and did a probable cause search. A green, leafy substance was found, along with a backpack that had several blank credit cards and a reader in it, according to Weems.
No arrest was reported Wednesday, Weems said.