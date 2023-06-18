A 31-year-old man who jumped into Lake Belton from a boat to rescue a child may have drowned Sunday, according to Temple Police.
Rescue teams, divers search Lake Belton for missing man
- BY DAVID STONE | SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAM
