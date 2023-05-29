Joy? to the world

The idea was to create a family photo suitable for a Christmas card, but sometimes the best of plans just don’t pan out. This photo is one of 200 images in Awkward Family Photos, a collection of offbeat photographs coming June 30 to the Temple Railroad & Heritage Museum.

 Courtesy

A photo exhibit coming to the Temple Railroad & Heritage Museum this summer won’t contain a whole lot of educational value, but it does promise to be a ton of fun.