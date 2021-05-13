The Temple Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with information related to an April shots-fired incident involving several suspected juveniles and young adults, a news release said.
“Today our youth have far too easy access to weapons,” said Lt. Brian Moody of the Criminal Investigations Division. “We strongly urge the community to help each other and come forward with any information regarding this investigation to help us address this type of crime and keep our community safe.”
Officers responded to a disturbance call around 1 a.m. on April 26 in the 1800 Block of E. Avenue K. Upon arrival, the release said, officers found several shell casings, damage to buildings and vehicles in and around the complex.
Surveillance video of the incident showed a vehicle traveling past the complex on several occasions. Shots from the vehicle were fired at or towards different individuals at the complex, the release said. Many of those individuals were observed returning fire toward the vehicle.
Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in the release cooperation with the community is necessary for officers to investigate and prevent these types of crimes.
“Thankfully in this incident no one was seriously injured or killed,” Reynolds said. “The level of violent crime we are dealing with is increasing and we can’t be everywhere and see everything. We need our community to call when they see something suspicious and to cooperate with our investigators as we work together to reduce and solve crime in our neighborhoods.”
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report information anonymously.
Residents are reminded to never leave firearms unattended or unsecured in vehicles.
View available surveillance video at https://youtu.be/InW3HjI_ksI