Surviving cancer

Delena Hunt of Goldthwaite speaks with other cancer survivors Monday at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center’s celebration of National Cancer Survivors Day in Temple. Hospital physicians and staff, along with several past and present cancer patients, were among those attending the celebration.

 David Stone | Special to the Telegram

In early 2022 Delena Hunt was told she had six months to a year before cancer would claim her life. Almost 18 months later, she and her horse Rose are spending weekends competing in rodeo barrel races.