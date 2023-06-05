In early 2022 Delena Hunt was told she had six months to a year before cancer would claim her life. Almost 18 months later, she and her horse Rose are spending weekends competing in rodeo barrel races.
Hunt, a southeast Texas native who now resides with husband Michael on a family ranch near Goldthwaite, has beaten cancer before and she intends to do it again. Unfortunately, she is hardly alone in her fight against the dreaded disease.
According to the American Cancer Society, there are an estimated 18.8 million cancer survivors in the United States, representing about 5.4% of the population. The number of survivors is projected to increase by 24.4% to 22.5 million by 2032.
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center providers, staff and patients celebrated victories over cancer Monday with smiles, hugs and a short ceremony at the Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center in Temple. Several survivors — including Hunt — shared their stories.
“National Cancer Survivors Day is an annual celebration to recognize those who are surviving cancer and inspire anyone who has recently been diagnosed,” said BSW spokesperson Eleanor Griffin. “It is a time for cancer survivors to come together, raise awareness and celebrate life after a cancer diagnosis.”
Hunt discovered her breast cancer after a routine mammogram in 2019.
“Doctors recommend regular self examinations, and I didn’t do that,” she said. “I had just a routine mammogram, and it showed up. I was in a hayfield the next day hauling hay for my elderly neighbors when I got a phone call. Doctors wanted to do more testing.”
“When I was told I had cancer, it was a shock,” she said. “I had a mastectomy and four rounds of chemo. I thought everything was good — I thought I was OK.”
Two years later, cancer recurred, but this time it had progressed from Stage 1 to Stage 4.
“There was a lump on my collar bone and I started to lose weight,” she said. “When the doctor told me the news, it sucked the air out of me. When I went home, I started going through my closet to get rid of clothes I wasn’t going to need. But I caught myself and said: ‘No, I’m not done on this Earth.’”
“I’m still being treated for cancer, but I now start every day with a positive attitude. I stay upbeat and try to move forward.”
Part of that positive attitude included climbing back into the saddle and riding fast again.
“I had an incident — a small setback — on Easter,” she said. “I was riding, and a big buzzard soared up out of a brush pile and spooked my horse. I took a spill and cracked two ribs, but three weeks later I was back on the horse.”
Two weekends ago, Hunt competed with top competition at the 377 Arena in Stephenville, and rode at a two-day Waco rodeo over the weekend. She will compete in Texas Senior Pro Rodeo Association events in Belton later this month and in August if all goes well.
“My white blood cell counts are going down, but I’m taking vitamins and trying to keep my strength up,” she said. “I have new active bone lesions on my spine and pelvis, but two weeks ago I had a chemo treatment and competed in a rodeo the next day.”
“I’ve been riding since I was 5 years old and I don’t intend to give it up again,” Hunt said. “I did take a break during my first bout with cancer because my immune system was down and I didn’t need to be around animals. But I’m back, and riding is my therapy.”
Delena said she has had phenomenal support from Michael and their daughter Randi Roberts.
“They’ve really helped me through this, and I’ve drawn great inspiration from our 80-year-old neighbor. She beat stomach cancer, and I know I can beat this, too. My family, friends and my rodeo family have prayed for me. I’m very fortunate.”
“Cancer has changed my life forever,” she said. “I thank God every morning for letting me live another day. I have greater appreciation for things now, and I don’t take life for granted.”
“I can still do a lot of things and I appreciate that,” she said. “I can’t run, and walking on uneven ground is a challenge. But, I can ride and I can walk.”
“I try to help others cope with cancer and the challenges it presents,” said Hunt, who has become an inspiration for others fighting the disease.
The Hunts also work with Valhalla Outdoors, a veterans group out of Lampasas that provides opportunities to retired and active-duty military and first responders coping with PTSD, injuries or the struggles of everyday life.
“We invite Fort Cavazos soldiers to the ranch and take them on night hunts with thermals. It’s a challenge now to hunt at night.”
When it comes to defeating cancer or other life challenges, Delena offers this advice.
“Have a positive attitude and faith in God,” she said. “Stay active and do what it takes to beat this stuff — we have to be warriors.”