Freezing conditions rapidly returned to the Temple area Wednesday afternoon, as local temperatures were expected to plunge more than 40 degrees in a few hours.
The National Weather Service reported highs on Wednesday reaching 76 degrees before temperatures started to drop. Temperatures were expected to fall to a low of 29 degrees at 8 a.m. this morning, with wind chill making temperatures feel like 16 degrees.
The high Thursday is expected to rise only to 40 degrees before falling to a low of 17 degrees with wind chill by 6 a.m. Friday morning.
Friday, temperatures are expected to rise up to 46 degrees and later drop to 22 degrees with wind chill early Saturday morning.
These freezing temperatures will once again trigger Temple’s two warming shelters to open their doors for the local homeless population. These shelters include Temple Impact Church and the Temple Salvation Army.
Deni Howard, who runs the Impact warming shelter, said the church already plans to keep its doors open through Friday at least.
The two shelters may continue to stay open past Friday, depending on the weather and how much wind the area receives.
Both warming shelters open their doors when temperatures fall below 32 degrees after factoring in wind chill, or 35 degrees with wind chill when it is wet outside. The area is expected to see more than a 40% chance of rain on Monday, according to the Weather Service.
Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., opens its doors at 6 p.m. and closes at 8 a.m. the next morning, while the Salvation Army opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m.
Ebonny Freeman, director of the Temple Salvation Army’s shelter, said word spreads on the street quickly once their building raises a white flag.
“We put up a white flag about noon to let everyone in the community know that our doors will be open to anyone because of the weather,” Freeman said.