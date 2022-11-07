BBQ fundraiser

Joe Ambriz, owner of Lil Joe’s BBQ in Rosebud, cuts through a brisket Sunday for a fundraiser at Oak Park United First Methodist Church.

 Christian Betancourt/Telegram

Joe Ambriz began smoking briskets at 8 p.m. Saturday to be ready to serve those attending the Oak Park United First Methodist Church fundraiser at noon Sunday.

