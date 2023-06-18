Three popular bands, food trucks, craft beer and wine and family-friendly activities will highlight this year’s Belton Street Party, the first event in the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration.
The party, now in its fourth year, will be held Saturday at Courthouse Square in downtown Belton. The music cranks up at 5:30 p.m.
“This is the big kickoff for our annual celebrations,” said Katherine Mutchler of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great time for the community to get together, celebrate our country and have some fun.”
Bringing a variety of danceable music to downtown Belton will be Grupo Pression, Kenny Orts and No Chance, and the Leon River Band. Bring those lawn chairs and dancing shoes.
Arlington-based Grupo Pression is a Tejano band that was nominated for the best Tejano Group of the Year at the All-Star Music Awards. Kenny Orts and No Chance is an in-demand country dance band that frequently performs at Bo’s Barn in Temple and other dancehalls across Texas.
Formed in 2003, the Leon River Band keeps dance floors lively with classic rock and country by artists such as the Eagles, the Doobie Brothers, Bachman Turner Overdrive, Heart, Fleetwood Mac, George Strait, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings.
The Belton Street Party is the first of more than a week of festive, patriotic fun in the Bell County seat. The city also will host the PRCA Rodeo on July 1-3 and several events on July 4, including a morning service, a parade, the annual hot dog eating contests, fireworks and live music.
• The annual PRCA Rodeo will be July 1-3 at the Bell County Expo Center, featuring top cowboys and cowgirls. The action starts at 7 each night.
• A full day of fun is planned for Independence Day, starting with a patriotic program at the courthouse starting at 9 a.m.
• The Fourth of July Parade begins at 10 a.m., following a route from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (10th Avenue and Main Street) to the Police Memorial on Birdwell Street.
• The High 5 Hot Dog Eating Contest, aka The Chowdown at High Noon, will be one of the featured events at the Festival on Nolan Creek, which will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Yettie Polk Park.
• The band Sprung will take to the outdoor stage at 7 p.m. at Schoepf’s BBQ Backyard Party. Gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks will follow the show.