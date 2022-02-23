The Temple-Killeen area was under a winter weather advisory Wednesday with light freezing drizzle reported in the area, and flights have been canceled in and out of Killeen’s main airport.
The temperature at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport was 28 degrees Wednesday morning, with the winter weather advisory expected to last until 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
In a news release Wednesday, the city of Killeen confirmed all flights at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport are canceled for the day Wednesday due to winter weather in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Local airport information is on the city’s website at KilleenTexas.gov/airport, the news release said.
“All information regarding flying with American Airlines and travel updates, can be found on the American Airlines website www.aa.com.”