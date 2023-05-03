BELTON — The Temple victim of a brutal 2019 slaying in Killeen may have been pregnant with the defendant’s baby, but she chose to terminate the pregnancy a few months before she was found in a shallow grave, according to testimony Wednesday.
Cedric Marks, 48, of Killeen, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury Feb. 3, 2019, on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin.
Marks, who pleaded not guilty in the death penalty case, has been held at the Bell County Jail with bonds totaling more than $2 million. He opted to represent himself ‘pro se’ with assistance from standby counsel in the capital murder trial in which testimony began April 17.
On Wednesday, Killeen Police Department Detective Amanda Holtzclaw testified she was in charge of investigating a domestic violence case related to Scott and Marks.
The detective said Marks sent KPD a video of his alleged victim, Jenna Scott, supposedly attacking Marks and calling him the N-word. That video led police to arrest Scott in January 2018, but upon investigating the matter further, Holtzclaw charged Marks with filing a false report.
The video was at least partly the basis for a failed attempt at a protection order against Marks by Scott. A protection order was later granted and served to Marks on July 31, 2018. Approximately 51 minutes after Marks was served with the protection order, Marks filed an assault charge against Scott for which he was charged with a false report. The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, where Scott was enrolled in an advanced nursing program, also received the video of Scott and Marks at that time.
Marks represented himself in the protection order hearings.
A few weeks later, on Aug. 21, 2018, Marks would be charged with breaking into Scott’s home in retaliation for the protection order. At that time, Holtzclaw said Scott told her she was pregnant and would be seeking to terminate her pregnancy.
“She was going to Austin for an abortion,” Holtzclaw testified Wednesday.
A warrant was issued for Marks’ arrest on the burglary charge, but he would not be arrested until he was found in Michigan in the days after Scott and Swearingin’s bodies were found months later.
Michigan witness
Much of Wednesday’s court testimony came from Ginell McDonough, Mark’s ex-wife who pleaded guilty to aiding the mixed martial arts fighter after Scott, 28, and Swearingin, 32, were reported missing Jan. 3, 2019. The two friends were later unearthed a few days later from a shallow grave in Oklahoma some 700 yards from the remote cemetery where Marks’ family had burial space.
Maya Maxwell, Marks’ co-defendant, came forward to investigators. McDonough’s criminal charge was later dropped, but her 20-year military career ended with an other than honorable discharge after the disappearances.
McDonough testified Wednesday that Marks told her that he killed another woman, April Pease, who was abducted from a Minnesota women’s shelter in 2009 and was also the mother of one of Marks’ children. The slaying occurred while she was fighting for custody of the child, McDonough testified.
When Pease failed to show up for a custody hearing, Marks was granted temporary custody of their child.
“Did Cedric Marks tell you what he had done?” Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza asked during a hearing Wednesday outside the presence of the jury.
“Yes, sir,” McDonough replied.
“What did he say?” Garza pressed further.
“That he killed April to take custody,” McDonough said.
Pease’s body was never found, but investigators in Minnesota did charge Marks with her death in 2019.
McDonough said she lied to investigators at first, but later admitted the truth.
“Did you know at the time you were not telling the truth?” Garza asked McDonough.
“Yes, sir,” she replied.
“What caused you to change?” Garza asked.
“I guess guilt, sir,” McDonough replied.
McDonough said Marks asked her to lie about his whereabouts in the days after Scott and Swearingin went missing, and asked her at one point to delete text messages she had sent to Marks.
“Did he ask you to do that?” Garza asked McDonough.
“I do recall him asking me to do that,” McDonough replied. “Yes, sir.”
Ruling expected
Wednesday’s court ended with a ruling still to be decided when it comes to the probative value and admissibility of Marks’ possible bad acts in the months and days surrounding Scott and Swearingin’s slayings.
Holtzclaw is likely to retake the stand Thursday to testify about Marks outstanding charges related to the murders — violating a protective order, filing a false report, interference with an emergency call, tampering with physical evidence and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit retaliation.
Marks, who has painted himself as a victim in this case and others in which he’s been charged, said the state wants to put him behind bars no matter what.
“No matter how this goes, they want to put me on trial again,” Marks told Judge Steve Duskie’s 426th District Court.
Duskie said he’ll rule early Thursday on whether Holtzclaw’s testimony is admissible before the jury.
“I’m going to issue my ruling first thing in the morning,” Duskie said.