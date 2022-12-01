The only commercially grown nut in Texas, the pecan has more than 1,000 varieties and is native to most of the state’s river valleys. These facts make it among the most widely distributed trees in the state. Thanks to some enterprising Bell Countians working a century apart, humble-pie pecans are finally receiving their place in edible history. Legislators, unburdened by other pressing state business, named the pecan pie the state pie in 2013.