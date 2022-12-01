Nuts about pecans?
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service announced it will hold two pecan shows the week of Dec. 12.
The Bell-Williamson Pecan Show will be held in both Bell and Williamson counties on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
The pecan show “is an opportunity for any county resident with a pecan tree to learn more about pecans and compete for ‘braggin’ rights’ for the best pecans in the county!” AgriLife Extension Service said in a flyer. “Pecans must be from the 2022 crop and grown in Williamson or Bell County.”
The event is scheduled Tuesday at the Bell County Extension Service office, 1605 N. Main St., Suite 102, in Belton.
In Williamson County, pecan entries must be received by noon on Dec. 12 at the Williamson County Extension office, 100 Wilco Way in Georgetown.
Judging will begin at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13 after the nuts have been cracked, weighed and classified.
A Extension specialist will provide a one-hour education program about pecan production.
Two days later, on Thursday, Dec. 15, Williamson County will hold it pecan food show.
The Williamson County Pecan Food Show “is the chance for residents to show off their skills and be recognized as having the most delicious pecan recipe in the county!”
Categories include pecan pie, pecan bread and rolls, pecan candy, pecan cookies, pecan bars, pecan cakes and pecan fancy nuts.
The junior division is for youth in grades Kindergarten through 12 and the adult age division is for residents over the age of 18.
The cost is $5 per entry and entries must be dropped off at the Williamson County Extension Office between 8:15 a.m. and noon on Dec. 15. Judging begins at noon.
Visit https://williamson.agrilife.org/ for a complete listing of the rules and requirements for entering the shows.
For more information, contact County Extension Agent Kate Whitney at 512-943-3300.