After serving the community as a nurse for 50 years, Linda Brook is finally hanging up her nurse’s cap.
“I can’t imagine doing anything else but being a nurse,” Brook said. “I could always imagine it being my career, but for it to go on for 50 years … it seems like it’s gone so fast.”
Remembering back to when she was a child, Brook recalls adoring her favorite nurse, Ann, and deciding then that she also wanted to be a nurse, complete with the beautiful white uniform and cap. While taking a tour of Baylor Scott & White-Temple’s new facility in the 1960s, Brook recalled turning to her dad, a soldier stationed at Fort Hood, and proclaiming, “I’m gonna work here someday.”
With nursing still on her mind, Brook said she enrolled at Temple College in 1970, but transferred to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor when they established their first-ever nursing school program in 1971. The next year, Brook was among UMHB’s first 28 graduates from the School of Nursing. She remembers her small class fondly, sharing a few memories as she did her clinicals at Baylor Scott & White-Temple.
“They assigned me to this lady who was bed-bound. She had to have a bed bath and I had to change the bed with her in it,” Brook recalled. “The lady was just so gracious, but she was my first patient ever and I was in there sweating bullets.”
Brook also remembered fearing she would fail pediatrics after an injection gone wrong. Laughing about it now, she said medicine had to be injected into a child’s thigh back then. She was told to give a baby some penicillin, which is very thick.
“I’m in there holding this baby’s leg and I stick the needle in there. Suddenly, the needle popped apart and flew everywhere,” Brook laughed. “Penicillin is white and it flew all over my advising nurse. I thought, ‘I’m failing pediatrics!’ But she didn’t fail me.”
Throughout the years, she has been a charge nurse, a surgical nurse, a psychiatric nurse, oncology nurse, quality assurance, case management, emergency room manager and everything in between, except pediatrics, and labor and delivery.
“I just love working with people, I really do,” she said tearfully. “One of my bosses once told me that I was too nice, but that’s how I worked as a manager and whatever I did. I wanted to treat people fairly. I wanted to treat people like I would want to be treated.”
Dr. Rubin Simon, a doctor of internal medicine at Baylor Scott & White-Temple’s Continuing Care Hospital, said Brook has dedicated her life to nursing, which shows though her work.
“She really digs into the patient’s chart and makes sure they’re safe,” he said. “She honestly treats them like family and that’s probably the best quality you can find in medical personnel.”
While she treated her patient’s like family, she also married, had children and grandchildren. The same year she graduated from nursing school, then-Linda Flentge married Herbert Brook, the man she would spend 40 years building a life and raising a family until his passing in 2012. Brook also raised her grandson from infancy, who is her pride and joy.
“He just recently joined the Navy,” she shared. “I’m very proud of him. He’s my special, special child.”
After all these years, touching countless lives of the doctors, nurses, patients and families she interacted with daily, Brook said the one thing she hopes people remember is that she is a caring person, who always wanted to help others, whether that be a patient or a nurse she trained.
“I put the patient first, always,” she said. “And the staff has always been important to me. Working with people in a conducive away and respecting people for where they’re at and learning from them is important. I learn something every day. If you can pass on some of that knowledge to the people you work with, I think that’s important.”
Dr. Paul Hicks, a psychiatrist in charge of the Treatment Resistant Depression Clinic at Baylor Scott & White-Temple’s Mental Health Clinic, said Brook’s greatest assets are the way she treats her employees and patients.
“She is someone who really engages the people who work under her. They really work as a team when they work with her,” Hicks said. “Patients really respond to her because she spoke kindly and respectfully to them.
Hicks worked with Brook when he was the medical director of the Inpatient Psychiatric Unit and Brook was the charge nurse.
“I really cherished the times I got to work with her and I don’t think I’ll ever work with any other nurse who I think is more competent,” he added.
Simon added that one of the legacies that Brook leaves behind is the sheer amount of personnel she has hired and trained throughout her 50 years, something Brook herself said makes her feel like she’s made a difference.
“I run into people who say, ‘Oh, Linda, do you remember me? You were the best boss I ever had!’ I strived to know my people,” she said. “You need to know their families and how they’re made up because people have lives away from work. I felt like it was important to know your staff and let them know that you cared about what was going on with them.”
Just because she’s hanging up her nurse’s cap doesn’t mean she’s going to stop working, though. Brook plans to focus on her volunteer service at St. Mary’s Catholic School, where her children and grandson attended. Brook is a member of the church’s women’s group and Altar Society. She is also active in raising money for the St. Mary’s Trust Fund.
“The hospital’s gonna miss her, we’re gonna miss her, this whole institution of Baylor Scott & White is gonna miss her,” Simon said. “She’s one-of-a-kind and not replaceable.”