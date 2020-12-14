BELTON — Students in the Belton Independent School District will get three extra days off during the spring semester so that teachers can spend that time working on plans and professional development.
The school board, in a 6-0 vote Monday evening, signed off on the tweaked calendar.
The district added three teacher in-service days to the spring semester: Jan. 5, March 1 and April 26.
The adjustments were needed to better support teachers, Deputy Superintendent Malinda Golden said.
“To continue delivering the quality education that Belton ISD is known for, they need more time to plan together and further develop their skills,” she said. “This revision to our calendar will allow that and ultimately benefit our students the most.”
Belton ISD sought feedback in October from teachers through online surveys and virtual meetings about the challenges they have faced while teaching students.
“I can tell you the No. 1 thought and the No. 1 need that came out ... was around the complexities for planning and delivering exceptional learning experiences for students,” Golden said.
Trustee Chris Flor asked if the district would still meet the state-mandated minimum of 75,600 instructional minutes.
“We still have (extra) minutes built into the calendar,” Golden told him, adding the district has a waiver that allows it to use 2,100 minutes for teacher development and planning.
Flor also expressed concern for students who come from working families. He said the extra days off could be a challenge for them because they will need to find someone to care for their children while they are at work.
Superintendent Matt Smith and Golden said that was a point administrators and teachers debated.
“We don’t overlook the impact on families at all,” Smith said, explaining that families have given a lot this year. “In a normal year, we would not be bringing you numerous changes to the calendar. Obviously, this is not a normal year.”
Another change was the addition of an early dismissal day on Jan. 22 for finals at the high school level. It was needed, Golden said, after the district rearranged its calendar in August and shifted the end of the fall academic semester to January.