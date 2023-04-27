BELTON — The day after a judge reprimanded Cedric Marks for cursing in court, the capital murder defendant was on his best behavior Thursday.
Marks, representing himself in the death penalty case with aid from defense attorneys, wore a white shirt, black tie and tan slacks as he followed court protocol when directing questions to witnesses in the 426th District Court.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza called five former or current Michigan law enforcement officers who, in piecemeal, testified about their respective roles in the investigation in the Jan. 3, 2019, slayings of Temple resident Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin.
Marks, 48, was indicted by Bell County grand jurors on Feb. 3, 2019, on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons. He pleaded not guilty.
In testimony Thursday, officers described how they processed crime scene evidence, including handling searches of vehicles, evidence found in Michigan and photographs taken of Marks when he was apprehended after he fled Texas.
Joseph Garrett, a police officer for the Grand Rapids Police Department, testified how plainclothes and uniformed officers were called to RiverTown Crossings mall in Grandville, Michigan, on Jan. 8, 2019, to arrest Marks, who was located there by his cellphone.
Officers followed Marks from a bookstore into the parking lot, where a coordinated arrest was conducted. Marks was with co-defendant Maya Maxwell when officers pulled in behind the vehicle they were in, held them at gunpoint and handcuffed them, he said.
Garrett, when questioned by Marks, said the defendant had no weapons, but the situation was tense.
“We had a conversation on the way to the jail…” Garrett said before Marks objected to that statement.
John Forner, a supervisor with the Michigan State Police, testified how he became involved in the investigation on Jan. 8, 2019, when he was called for assistance by Temple Police Department detectives.
Forner helped obtain a search warrant for the home of Ginell McDonough, Marks’ ex-wife who was charged with harboring a fugitive and pleaded guilty to helping hide Marks in 2020. (McDonough later withdrew her plea after the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office agreed to dismiss her charge.)
Forner also continued interviews of Marks, Maxwell and McDonough and provided information to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation when Maxwell gave officers information that led to the discovery of the two bodies in a shallow grave near Clearview, Okla.
Oklahoma search
In Oklahoma, officers focused their search on an abandoned property near a cemetery where Marks family members are buried. Rain initially hampered the investigation, Forner testified, but the property that matched Maxwell’s description was found on Jan. 12, 2019.
Forner testified that two vehicles, a white Subaru and a red Jeep Cherokee, were seized at McDonough’s home and searched. A loaded .38 special gun was found in the laundry room of McDonough’s home.
Forner said there was a background report on Scott, dated Oct. 18, 2018, inside the vehicle.
While looking at photos of the vehicles, Marks asked Forner if the vehicles looked like they were cleaned or had any odors.
“Not enough to note,” the detective sergeant replied.
Marks asked if there was red clay or dirt on the vehicle.
“I don’t recall any,” Forner replied.
“Did you ask if she had lied?” Marks asked, referring to Maxwell.
“I didn’t ask that question,” Forner replied.
Officers found the grave with the bodies of Scott and Swearingin on Jan. 14, 2019.
Extracted data
Parker DeGroot, a senior intelligence analyst with the Michigan State Police, testified that surveillance video near the state’s borders captured the red Jeep Cherokee on camera headed west to Illinois at 8:19 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2019.
The Vigilant Solutions system recorded the Jeep’s Texas license plate, the location on Interstate 94 where it was taken as well the date and time.
Marks pointed out that the system captured his exit out of Michigan but not his return.
John McCaw, a detective sergeant with the Michigan State Police, said he extracted data from phones belonging to Marks, Maxwell and McDonough.
Marks’ phone contained data with McDonough’s Facebook account, court documents between Marks and Scott and medical documents on Jan. 10, 2019, about Marks’ torn bicep. His location service for the phone was turned off, McCaw testified.
Marks also conducted a search for “blocking a cell phone” — meaning it is off a network so data can’t be extracted, McCaw said in his testimony.
Maxwell’s phone recorded Google searches on Jan. 5, 2019, for “car washes near me” and weather data for Henryetta, Okla. — about 17 miles west of Clearwater, where the bodies were found. An internet search for Central Texas news — under “Temple TX news” and “KCEN_TV” — was also conducted.
Extracted data also showed calls between Maxwell and McDonough and calls between McDonough and Marks, McCaw testified. Facebook Messenger chats between McDonough and Marks were also extracted.
Recovered items
Detective Sgt. Casey Trucks of the Michigan State Police testified that he escorted two Temple police detectives to an Army National Guard office where several items of Marks were later discovered in McDonough’s office there. Photographs of the office were taken since it is believed Marks worked out or stayed at the office.
On a return visit on Feb. 8, 2019, Trucks seized a laptop, a cellphone, a gaming device and a black suitcase that contained identification and a debit card for Marks and men’s and women’s clothing. A loaded gun was found inside the suitcase.
Marks later pointed out the gun belonged to McDonough and had no traces of Marks’ DNA.
Upon cross examination, Garza had Trucks identify a scratch photographed on Marks’ back and some injuries on his hands. Marks later pointed out in his questioning that he had scars from his mixed martial arts career and a scar from a gunshot wound when he was 15 years old.
The trial will resume Friday morning in the 426th District Court at the Bell County Justice Center.