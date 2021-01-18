At least one Southwest Temple resident was alarmed Monday after finding a flier created by group opposing the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday had been placed on front doors in the neighborhood.
“It’s pretty disturbing,” Dawn Sprague, a resident who received one of the fliers, said. “I am shaking, I am so angry about this.”
The fliers, which claimed to spread the “truth” about King, were distributed by local members of the National Alliance. The organization has been designated as a Neo-Nazi hate group by ADL, formerly known as the Anti-Defamation League.
Sprague said the person distributing the fliers walked up and down the street in her neighborhood near Bonham Middle School, placing the items on each door.
Many claims about King were included in the group’s flier, including accusations that King was a communist and a plagiarist.
Sprague said she just wanted people to be aware that people who believe in these things are just not a national issue, but a local one as well.