Bruceville-Eddy winery owner Christopher Grider faces a recommended federal prison sentence of more than seven years for his leadership role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The United States Attorney’s Office recommends that Grider, 41, be sentenced to 87 months in prison, three years of probation and pay $5,044 in restitution, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Grider, a Falls County resident who owns the Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy, was found guilty on seven federal charges in December 2022. He also pleaded guilty to two lesser charges, both misdemeanors, at his bench trial presided over by U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly. Grider elected to have a bench trail rather than a jury trial and Kollar-Kotelly determined guilt or innocence.
The government’s recommended sentence is less than the maximum prison term of 39½ years that Grider faced.
Kollar-Kotelly will sentence Grider on May 23.
Kollar-Kotelly found Grider guilty of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property, remaining in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building.
Grider pleaded guilty on Dec. 12 to two misdemeanor counts — entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
“As this Court concluded after a week-long bench trial, Grider ‘was a leader, not a follower,’ during the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021,” the government’s 37-page sentencing memorandum said.
Grider was among the first rioters to enter the U.S. Capitol, two minutes after the building was breached at the Senate Wing Door. Earlier he picked up a Capital Police helmet and beckoned supporters of former President Donald Trump forward, repeatedly handing the helmet to others to use as a weapon, “brandishing it above his head,” the memorandum said.
Prosecutors said Grider assisted rioters in dismantling police barricades.
“With the help of at least two other rioters, Grider lifted a bike rack down the stairs, turning it into a ladder that he and other members of the mob used to climb onto a wide stone railing adjoining stairs,” the court judgment said. “… Not only did Grider continue onwards, but he lifted his fists jubilantly as he made his way up the railing. On two occasions, he also beckoned the crowd behind him to move forward.”
During the bench trial, Grider testified that he traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend a rally for Trump. He admitted he entered the Capitol building with other Trump supporters but denied his intent was to halt the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election.
False trial statements
The government said Grider’s statements at his bench trial were false.
“Many of Grider’s sworn statements at trial were false — indeed, several directly contradicted Grider’s own sworn statements at his change-of-plea colloquy a few days earlier,” the document said.
“Most glaringly, Grider lied about knowing whether he was authorized to be on Capitol Grounds.”
The document said Grider falsely claimed to not know he was unauthorized at the Capitol, despite witnessing pepper spray and tear gas used by police during rioting and being pepper sprayed himself at one point.
“As the Court has already concluded, Grider’s sworn trial testimony about what he knew as he progressed from the West Front to the Upper West Terrace was not ‘credible,’” the memorandum said. “Indeed, as the Court has emphasized, Grider’s testimony was ‘particularly’ incredible in light of Grider’s background as a former military police officer entrusted with guarding access to an air base.”
An arrest affidavit said Grider was inside the Capitol near the Speaker’s Lobby when police fatally shot Ashli Babbitt as she attempted to climb through a broken window of a door leading to the House chamber, where Congress held a joint session to certify President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
“Even after another rioter as shot only feet away from Grider, Grider made no attempt to leave,” the document said. “Grider instead lingered at the scene for several more minutes, defying the orders of law enforcement officers who were pleading with the mob to leave, and impeding their efforts to render medical assistance and restore order.”
Prosecutors said Grider had multiple opportunities to leave the Capitol during the riot, but chose not to do so.
Grider — a former teacher in the Dallas and McKinney school districts — was arrested on three charges after he surrendered to the FBI in Austin in January 2021. U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower of the Western District of Texas initially denied Grider’s requests to be released on bond, but he was later released in February 2021.
Grider, the married father of three boys, was recorded in the Capitol, wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat, a mask and a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag tied around his neck.
Grider’s decision to travel to Washington, D.C., with a friend was a last-minute decision, a defense motion said. At the rally, Grider became “overwhelmed by the excitement and the crowds” and “was shocked and surprised” when former President Donald Trump told the crowd to march to the Capitol.
“The next thing he knew, he was moving toward the Capitol with the rest of the crowd,” the motion said.
Defense statements
After the riot, Grider told his wife to get rid of his Trump items “out of concern for his and his family’s safety,” the motion said.
“Because his story had been published in the media four days prior, public opinion was mounting against him and the winery, and several people had posted threatening messages on social media,” the defense motion said.
Houston-based defense attorney T. Brent Mayr previously said Grider was disappointed but accept the judge’s verdicts.
“While we are disappointed in the outcome, Mr. Grider fully accepts the judge’s decision and appreciates that he was able to share everything about that day and did not hold anything back,” Mayr said in a statement. “It cannot be overlooked that there is nothing in the judge’s decision that shows that Mr. Grider came here to Washington, D.C., intending to do harm or interfere with the (election) certification process nor anything to show he left here proud of what he did that day. He got caught up in the moment that day and he’s regretted his actions since then. He is ready to accept the consequences so he can move on from this and return to serving his community, taking care of his family, and living a peaceful life.”
‘No excuse’
The government, in the sentencing memorandum, said Grider “had no excuse for persevering in the violent takeover of the Capitol on Jan. 6.”
“He cannot blame his poor judgment on lack of maturity, on naivety about political demonstrations, or on social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. … Grider chose to ignore unmistakable indications that breaching the restricted perimeter, let alone the Capitol building, was unlawful.”
The evidence in the case supports “a substantial term of incarceration.”
“Grider’s criminal conduct — which, again, ranged from using police barricades in service of the rioters to stealing a case of water bottles left behind by law enforcement on the Upper West Terrace, from attempting to cut power to the Capitol building to pushing through the police line in the Crypt, from participating in the siege of the House Main Door to handing a hard police helmet to another rioter so he could break down the glass panes of the Speaker’s Lobby Door — was the epitome of disrespect for the law,” the document said. “And Grider’s repeated lies, under oath, demonstrate an utter lack of respect for this Court and the judicial process.”