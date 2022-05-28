Holland Independent School District announced the top two graduation seniors as Jake Richards and Joshua Whisenhunt.
Valedictorian Richards graduated with a weighted grade point average of 99.77. He is the son of Paula Richards and Lori Caplinger, and plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin on a pre-medicine track.
While at Holland High School, Richards was a club and organization member who participated in band, UIL journalism and debate, UIL One-Act Play, National Honor Society and FCCLA, where he excelled.
Richards is a two-year dual-credit student at Temple College and graduated with 24 college credits.
His life goal is to be a trauma surgeon or an orthopedic surgeon, and hopes to one day work with an organization such as Doctors Without Borders.
Whisenhunt, the salutatorian, graduated with a weighted GPA of 99.33. He is the son of Patricia and Wesley Whisenhunt and plans to attend the University of Texas in Austin and major in social work.
Since kindergarten, he attended Holland ISD and was active in various student organizations, including the National Honor Society, several UIL academic events and FFA.
Whisenhunt is an active member of the Belton Church of Christ youth group, where he served on mission trips.
After graduation from the University of Texas, Whisenhunt plans to use his degree to one day become a child and family social worker to help children who are suffering from abuse and neglect.
The Holland senior class of graduated May 20 at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.