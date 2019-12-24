Southwest of Belton, out in county land, lays a sprawling, snow-covered town that is always prepared for the holidays. But these houses are not built out of the normal wood, concrete and brick, but rather plaster and ceramic with a coating of paint.
All of these homes, each small enough to be held with two hands, are pieces in a local woman’s large Christmas village display. The creation of this town is all thanks to Kathy Conner, who has been collecting and painting elements of the village for more than 28 years.
Each of the 145 buildings in her collection — which stretch along temporary shelves in her living room — have been painted by Conner over the years.
“I tell people I have a village, (and I have to say) it takes up the whole living room,” Connor said. “One time I thought about taking out the tree, but we didn’t do that. I have had people tell me I should leave it up all year, but we wouldn’t enjoy it as much if we (did that).”
While many can get these Christmas villages already painted and ready to be set up, Conner — who has a history of working with ceramics — always has bought unpainted villages and painted them herself.
Conner said she first started with seven buildings, and gradually bought and painted more over the following years. Conner said she had been able to paint upwards of 20 new buildings a year in prior years, but her failing eyesight has slowed down her progress.
Aside from her eyes, Connor said she also has had a hard time finding any new models of village houses she does not have already.
“I started with seven buildings, and then it just grew from there,” Connor said. “And now, I really can’t find one that I don’t have. There are not ceramic shops around anymore so I have to order them off the internet, but I pretty much have got every building that you can imagine.”
The buildings in Connor’s collection span a wide range of styles and sizes, with some out of the norm for a Christmas village, such as her used car lot and her coffee house. While she has many she likes, one of Connor’s favorite buildings is her movie theater.
To be a good administrator of this town, Connor makes sure to plan out her business, residential and industrial districts each year and group the corresponding buildings together.
Connor said the set up and break down of the village takes quite a long time, with her being careful to not have any wires showing. Connor and her husband start setting up the village on Nov. 1, with the whole process taking roughly two weeks to set up all of the shelves and place the houses on them.
At the end of the holiday season, Connor said she makes sure to pack up all the buildings very carefully with a lot of packing materials to prevent items from breaking.
“I have never had a piece break when storing them,” Connor said. “I wrap them really good, and put them in Rubbermaid boxes.”
While Connor loves painting these houses — a process which can range between several days and a few weeks — she said getting the rest of her family to join has not been as successful.
Connor’s daughter had painted one of the houses that now sits in the collection but never wanted to paint another after experiencing the process.
“My daughter painted one piece, and my granddaughter painted a Santa Claus, but that is about it,” Connor said. “My daughter thought she was going to really get into it, but then she painted one piece and (stopped).”