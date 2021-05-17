The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that a minor tornado was responsible for storm damage in Central Texas on Sunday.
An EF-0 tornado — which can produce wind gusts of 65 to 85 mph — was confirmed in the Pendleton area between Moody and Franklin roads, National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Godwin said.
The tornado — at the weak end of the Enhanced Fujita Scale — either damaged or destroyed outbuildings and chicken coops in the area. Some homes received minor damage, the National Weather Service said.
“An EF-0 tornado, while at the bottom of the Enhanced Fujita Scale, can do some damage,” Godwin said.
The tornado — reported at 11:15 a.m. Sunday — reached peak winds of 75 mph.
The Temple area received about an inch of rain on Sunday, although heavy pockets of rain were recorded throughout Central Texas. About 2 to 4 inches, for instance, fell between Temple and Lott in Falls County.
Mike Harmon, Bell County emergency management coordinator, said several houses in the Pendleton area had roof damage, but no occupants were displaced.
“We were lucky,” Harmon said Monday.
A significant barn, along with outbuildings and chicken coops, were destroyed by the tornado, Harmon said.
On Sunday, high water was reported throughout the area, including Salado, which had high-water closures on Chisholm Trail and Chaparral Road after receiving more than 4 inches of rain.
Officials with Salado and Temple fire departments said there were minor accidents.
The National Weather Service said forecasts this week call for more severe stormy weather and rainfall.
Harmon said the ground is saturated and more rain could lead to flooding issues.
Godwin agreed, adding that flooding chances increase as Central Texas gets more rain.
“With the ground already saturated, more rain can turn to runoff and lead to flash flooding,” Godwin said.
Lakes full
Rain kept Bell County’s lakes full Monday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Lake Belton, with a normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level, was at 595.58 feet above sea level Monday. Water was being released into the Leon River at about 26 cubic feet per second, Corps data showed.
At Stillhouse Hollow Lake, the water was slightly above its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level at 622.43 feet. About 1 cubic foot of water per second was released into the Lampasas River on Monday.
Forecasts
Heavy rain is forecast Tuesday as the chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible. The high will be near 81 with a low around 66.
Southerly winds should be around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
More rain is expected Wednesday as forecasts call for an 80% chance of precipitation The high temperature should be near 76 with a low of 66 degrees. Southeast winds will be at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.