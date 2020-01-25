About 200 brave souls poured into Wildcat Stadium on a chilly Saturday morning for the 2020 Wildcat Dash 5K Color Run/Walk, a benefit for Wildcat Wellness.
Ike Shaw, owner of Titan Total Training, put the athletes through a series of squats, pushups, stretches and other calisthenics. Allen Roark, a 1987 Temple High School graduate and current varsity golf coach, set them off, all bearing a number and chip-timed by Pro-Fit Race Timing of Belton.
Amy Frei-Brown, a physical education teacher at Raye-Allen Elementary School and de facto race director, said the runners were splashed with color at three stations along the route, basically two laps around the high school campus. The start-finish line was at the stadium’s 50-yard-line.
“Last year we ran at Thornton Elementary, a nighttime event,” she said. Rain or cold hampered some of the earlier versions of the race, as did the fact that they were held during the week. “We were hoping for more family participation,” she said of the move to the weekend.
Amy Hayes, TISD director of wellness and benefits, said the race is one of the wellness program’s main physical events. The program also has healthy cooking classes and financial planning classes and brings in speakers, she said. The 5K run idea took off 3½ years ago, she said.
Thomas Oliver, 36, of Temple, a teacher at Wheatley Alternative Education Center, came in first with a Pro-Fit chip time of 19:03.4. He credited a fellow teacher, Helga Venus, for paying his entry fee. After the race, he took his baby daughter, Sawyer Fae, from his wife, Ashley Oliver, who he said is expecting another child.
He runs 3-6 miles twice a week, he said, and has done triathlons and aquathons.
“Get out there,” he said. “Don’t worry about your time. Don’t worry about how fast you are. Just get out there and move.”
Coming in second at 19:32.2 was Marcus Duran, 35, assistant band director at THS. He runs 15-20 miles a week and works out a lot, he said. He ran the Austin marathon last year and hopes to repeat this year.
“The group warm-up helped,” he said. “It didn’t’ seem that cold. It’s pretty good running weather.”
Kelsey Ash, 27, of Temple finished third and was the top female runner at 21:51.3.
Fernando Juarbe, 18, a senior soccer player for the Wildcats, came in fifth at 23:13.9. He has run similar races, he said, and is training for a Spartan race this spring.
“I run every day,” he said. “Just keep moving forward. Tell yourself to keep on going and never give up. The moment of pain is worth a lifetime of glory.”
He plans on playing collegiate soccer and wants to go to culinary school, he said.
Mireya Vargas of Temple finished 10th with a chip time of 26:20. She’s run in previous races, including the 10K in Austin, she said. She runs for about half an hour every day in her neighborhood, she said, and works out at the gym. She plans to run in the Austin marathon this year.