Thursday was another soggy day in Central Texas.
The Temple area received nearly five inches of rain Wednesday, but Thursday’s storms weren’t as significant — or as dangerous, National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Stalley said.
Flash flooding on Bell County roads caused numerous accidents Wednesday, but no serious accidents or flooding was reported Thursday in Temple or Belton, officials said.
About 1.63 inches of rain fell in Temple on Thursday — adding to the total of 6.46 inches recorded since Wednesday.
In Belton, the city had slight rainfall Thursday — .53 of an inch — compared to more than 3 inches of rain that inundated the Bell County seat on Wednesday
A rain gauge in Coryell County near Fort Hood showed that area received almost 12 inches through Thursday, Stalley said.
Another 1-2 inches could fall Thursday night because there is a 50 percent chance of widespread storms.
Belton and Temple police departments reported no serious accidents or flooding, according to respective spokesmen Paul Romer and Cody Weems.
The National Weather Service indicated heavy rainfall had ended, but the saturated soil created runoff and some flooding of streams and creeks, in addition to low-lying and poor drainage areas.
The rain didn’t affect Bell County lakes much.
Lake Belton, which has a normal elevation of 594 above sea level, was slightly down at 593.44 feet about sea level on Thursday. Water was being released into the Leon River at 52 cubic feet per second, according to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers data.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake was at 619.95 feet above sea level Thursday — down a few feet from its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level. One cubic feet per second was being released into the Lampasas River Thursday.